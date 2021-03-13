Michigan vs OSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Long-time archrivals Michigan and Ohio State are set to clash in the Big Ten semifinals in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs Ohio State online for free:

Michigan vs Ohio State Big Ten Semifinal Preview

The storied rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State has played out on the football field for over 100 years, but this season has added another chapter to that story on the basketball court. These Big Ten powerhouse programs will meet on Saturday in a conference semifinal round game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., after having previously faced each other in a top-five matchup just a few weeks ago.

The Big Ten regular-season champion Michigan Wolverines (20-3, 14-3 Big Ten) come into the game ranked fourth nationally and fresh off a 79-66 win over Maryland in the Big Ten quarterfinals on Friday.

The Wolverines got off to a slow start against Maryland and faced an early 12-point deficit, as they allowed the Terrapins to shoot 62.5% from the field in the first half. Michigan responded, rallying to take a two-point halftime lead, and never looked back from there.

Graduate transfer Mike Smith led the charge for the Wolverines with 18 points and a Big Ten Tournament record 15 assists. Sophomore Franz Wagner and senior Eli Brooks each contributed 16 points and four rebounds.

Friday’s quarterfinal round game against Maryland was overshadowed by an off-the-court incident that involved Michigan’s head coach Juwan Howard. The former Michigan star player was ejected from the game midway through the second half after he got into a shouting match with Maryland’s coach Mark Turgeon.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes (20-8, 12-8 Big Ten) enter Saturday’s semifinal tilt ranked ninth in the country. The Buckeyes were taken to overtime on Friday, where they pushed past Purdue, 87-78. Ohio State was led by junior guard Duane Washington Jr., who tallied 20 points.

The Buckeyes will be facing their third contest in as many days, having also had to get past a valiant effort by Minnesota on Thursday, which saw the Gophers cut Ohio State’s 14-point lead to one in the final few minutes. This will be the first Big Ten semifinal round appearance for Ohio State since 2014.

Michigan and Ohio State met on Feb. 21 in what was the first top-five matchup in their basketball rivalry’s history. Michigan, ranked No. 3 nationally at the time, outlasted No. 4 Ohio State, 92-87. The Wolverines were led by freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who input 22 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two assists en route to Michigan’s first win in Columbus in seven years.

Second-ranked Illinois will take on third-seeded Iowa in Saturday’s second Big Ten semifinal. The two winners will face-off in the championship game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.