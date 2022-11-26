Michigan vs OSU Live Stream: How to Watch ‘The Game’ Online

Michigan and Ohio State collide in a epic showdown on Saturday, November 26 in Columbus, Ohio.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Michigan vs Ohio State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Michigan vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Michigan vs Ohio State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Michigan vs Ohio State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Michigan vs Ohio State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Michigan vs Ohio State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Michigan vs Ohio State Preview

Ohio State and Michigan meet on Saturday in the latest installment of the rivalry simply known as “The Game”.

“We are all really happy to be here,” Wolverines offensive lineman Ryan Hayes said via 247 Sports. “We wanted to, we planned on it, and we got here. We’re feeling good. But obviously we know this game — if we don’t win this game, the season really doesn’t mean that much.”

This year’s version of “The Game” has major College Football Playoff implications when the No. 3 Wolverines (11-0) visit the No. 2 Buckeyes (11-0). Michigan won the last meeting in Ann Arbor during the 2021 season when the Wolverines pulled away for a 42-27 victory. Another loss to the Wolverines could cost Ohio State head coach Ryan Day his job, USA Today’s Dan Wolken suggested.

“We’re evaluated by the big games,” Day told reporters via Wolken. “That’s the way it goes here, and certainly we know what comes with it.”

The Wolverines seek to end a nine-game drought at “the Horseshoe” in Columbus. Michigan last won at Ohio State in 2009.

“Got a great group of players who are happy warriors, and they’re on a happy mission,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said via 247 Sports. “And it’s a tight-knit team that has paid the price, they have taken on every challenge to this date, and they’ve attacked it. Ready to play every single game for 60 minutes.

“I love this team. I think they’re made of the right stuff,” he added.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines will enter the most-unfriendly terriroty of all to face a program with arguably the toughest home-field advantage in the nation. The Buckeyes dominated at home for much of this season with the exception of the season-opener against then-No. 5 Notre Dame. The Irish went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes before pulling away for a 21-10 victory on September 3.

Both Ohio State and Michigan had scares in recent weeks. Ohio State rested starters on a soggy afternoon in Evanston, Illinois, and squeaked past Northwestern 21-7 on November 5. Maryland stuck around with the Buckeyes on November 19, but ultimately the Buckeyes prevailed 43-30 on the road. Michigan had the closest call of all with a 19-17 last-second comeback win over Illinois on November 19.

“The way this team is, I mean, they’re together. A team,” Harbaugh said via 247 Sports. “It’s not anxious, it’s not nervous. They don’t play in fear. They don’t flinch. They’re not angry. They play with joy and gusto every single time they go out there.”