Michigan vs Purdue Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Michigan takes on Purdue for the Big Ten Conference title on Saturday, December 3.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Purdue vs Michigan streaming live online:

Purdue vs Michigan Preview

A week after stunning Ohio State, No. 2 Michigan (12-0) looks to close out a perfect Big Ten Conference season with a championship on Saturday.

The Wolverines face the Purdue Boilermakers (8-4) for the title game, and the Wolverines can bolster its College Football Playoff seeding potential with a convincing win. TCU fell from the ranks of the unbeaten earlier on Saturday in the Big 12 Conference title game. USC sustained its second loss of the season in the Pac-12 Conference championship on Friday.

Purdue meanwhile could draw last-minute inspiration from non-CFP contenders Kansas State, which beat TCU, and Utah, which stunned USC. The Boilermakers only beat two ranked teams (at the time) during the season, but the Boilermakers finished the regular season strong on a three-game winning streak. That included a 30-16 win over Indiana on November 26.

“I remember being in the position, what that feels like,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said via the Journal & Courier. “It is so filled with optimism and good feeling with your team. I remember the feeling last year and nobody expected us to be there last year. Here’s this opportunity to go play in the championship game.

"Aidan O'Connell does a lot of things that make you shake your head and say, 'Nobody can be like this. This guy's too good to be true.'" The latest example came last week, when the QB led @BoilerFootball to the West title following the death of his brother, Sean. pic.twitter.com/DUkti470f2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 3, 2022

Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell will look to engineer the upset from the offensive end. O’Connell has 3,124 yards passing and 22 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions.

“Aidan O’Connell does a lot of things that make you shake your head and say, ‘Nobody can be like this. This guy’s too good to be true,'” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said about O’Connell via the Big Ten Network.

Purdue has a solid tandem of running backs in Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing. Mockobee has 849 yards and eight touchdowns, and Downing has 337 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, Jack Sullivan provides a force up front for the Boilermakers. Sullivan has 5.5 sacks, forced fumble, and 33 tackles this season.

The Wolverines will need to watch out for Sullivan and the Boilermakers’ defensive front. Khordae Syndor has 4.5 sacks and 19 tackles, and Kydran Jenkins has four sacks, a forced fumble, and 30 tackles.

Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy will look to follow up his big performance against Ohio State where he threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns. McCarthy has 2,215 yards passing and 17 touchdowns versus two interceptions.

Michigan won’t have running back Blake Corum because of knee surgery, but the Wolverines have plenty of other quality running backs. That includes Donovan Edwards, who shined in Columbus with 216 yards and two touchdowns.