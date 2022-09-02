WMU vs MSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Michigan State looks to build on an 11-win season by kicking off 2022 with a big showing against Western Michigan on Friday, September 2.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

WMU vs MSU Football 2022 Preview

Fifteenth-ranked Michigan State comes off of a big 2021 season with 11 wins, and the Spartans look to do more in 2022.

The Spartans kick off the new season with an in-state opponent in Western Michigan, which will seek to pull an upset. The Broncos have been down since the P.J. Fleck years, and the team looks to keep building in 2022.

MSU can’t ignore WMU since that type of mistake happened once already in recent years for the Spartans. Central Michigan stunned the Spartans in 2009.

The Deep Water… Where We Live#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/793HgyPhK7 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 1, 2022

Spartans head coach Mel Tucker didn’t want to help the Broncos gain any advantage ahead of time either. He wouldn’t disclose who would start at running back for instance during a press conference this week according to the Detroit Free Press’ Shawn Windsor.

“We don’t want to help our opponents,” Tucker said via Windsor. “I try to answer the questions as best I can, but I’m always going to do what’s best for the green and white.”

With that said, Tucker is well aware of the enormous expectations in East Lansing where the Spartans didn’t lose all of last season.

“The expectations from the outside … have really ramped up, so to speak,” Tucker said per Windsor. “We’re ranked going into the season, and there’s an expectation for us to be a good football team … to be able to win games.”

For WMU head coach Tim Lester, he can motivate his team for Friday by a different kind of external motive — his players’ recruiting history. Many Broncos players would have liked to play in East Lansing or Ann Arbor.

“I definitely think they know who recruited them and who didn’t,” Lester said in his press conference via WMU Athletics. “I think they take more pride in Western Michigan and what we can do than trying to settle a grudge from when they were 18 or 17. I think they’re just proud of this team, and it’s a great opportunity to play in some great stadiums and atmospheres and to show what we can do.”

#WMU Kaleb Eleby casually dropping this in the bucket👀 he’s heating up against #Pitt right now. pic.twitter.com/DDxBSijwAS — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 18, 2021

“Kind of like the Pitt game last year,” Lester added. “We came out and played well and just played solid football. That’s what it comes down to. I think once the guys learn that you gotta come out and take care of the ball and run the ball and not change who we are. Just go be us, and win or lose it helps you learn a ton about yourself for when you get to the next game.”

WMU upset Pitt 44-41 in that game last year.