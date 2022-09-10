Michigan vs Hawaii Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Michigan looks to keep rolling against Hawaii in an early-season non-conference tilt on Saturday, September 10.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Hawaii vs Michigan streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Hawaii vs Michigan live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Hawaii vs Michigan live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Hawaii vs Michigan live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Hawaii vs Michigan live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Hawaii vs Michigan live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Hawaii vs Michigan Preview

Eighth-ranked Michigan (1-0) dominated Colorado State 51-7 to open the season last week, and the Wolverines look to do more of the same on Saturday.

Hawaii (0-2) comes to Ann Arbor searching for answers after two lopsided losses. The Rainbow Warriors fell 63-10 to Vanderbilt on August 27 and 49-17 to Western Kentucky on September 3. Now the Rainbow Warriors will face a Wolverines team that hit on all cylinders against the Rams.

Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara went 9-18 for 136 yards and a touchdown. Alan Bowman and J.J. McCarthy also saw playing time at quarterback, throwing for a combined 70 yards. McCarthy, who will start on Saturday, also rushed for 50 yards and scored a touchdown.

“I think he definitely pulls defenders,” Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said as transcribed by USA Today’s Wolverines Wire. “They have to know where he is. I mean our defensive coaches are the same way. There needs to be a plan when a quarterback can run in the four-fives and that gets to be faster than linebackers. So you’ve gotta have a plan to contain that. You can definitely see even if he’s carrying out fake somebody’s paying attention.”

Michigan rolled with the running game and piled up 234 yards and four touchdowns by four different players — including McCarthy. Blake Corum rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown. Donovan Edwards added 64 yards and a touchdown. Alex Orji added a 4-yard touchdown.

On defense, nine different Wolverines players tallied at least a half sack. The Wolverines showed off their depth with 26 different players making tackles.

“You get to get better at football by playing football,” Harbaugh said via Wolverines Wire. “And if we have the opportunity, we’re always gonna play guys as much as we can. And right now, we’ve got over 100 on the roster that have played in games. I’d like to set a record there, I’d like to get 120-130 — hopefully, we get everybody to have played football. It makes the team better, makes them better. Great for the morale of the team. Everybody wants to play.”

Hawaii has yet to score on a touchdown pass, and Rainbows starting quarterback Brayden Schager has four interceptions. Running back Dedrick Parson has been the most productive offensive player thus far with 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Despite Hawaii’s struggles, Harbaugh wants his team to make the most of the matchup with the Rainbow Warriors.

Yeah, we’re just trying to get as good as football as we can, as fast as we can,” Harbaugh said via Wolverines Wire. “You always respect your opponent. You take nothing for granted. And also, we’re going to need to improve, we have to improve. I saw some darn good football teams playing after our game, Watching them on TV. Teams like Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama. Notre Dame was real good. A lot of good football teams out there and playing good, so we’ve gotta get better, better, better, better, and better. That’s what I’m talking about.”