Michigan vs Minnesota Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

A crucial season for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan gets started as the Wolverines take on Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Michigan vs Minnesota online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Michigan vs Minnesota live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3 on the ESPN platforms) can be watched for free this way if you have a participating internet service provider, but if you don’t have that, you can also use your FuboTV credentials to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour Lookback feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Michigan vs Minnesota live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3 on the ESPN platforms) can be watched for free this way if you have a participating internet service provider, but if you don’t have that, you can also use your Vidgo credentials to sign in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Michigan vs Minnesota live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3 on the ESPN platforms) can be watched for free this way if you have a participating internet service provider, but if you don’t have that, you can also use your Hulu credentials to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Michigan vs Minnesota Preview

It’s hard to say that an opener is a must-win game for a program, but a road test at Minnesota is very much that for Michigan as they kick off the 2020 season.

The Wolverines have finished with eight or more wins each season under Jim Harbaugh — including three 10-win seasons — but he finds himself on the hot seat heading into the season, needing to show that he has the program on the right track to compete for a Big Ten and national title.

Harbaugh was one of the more vocal coaches when it came to playing the Big Ten football season being played, and he got his wish.

“Great news today,” Harbaugh said in a statement released by the athletic department in September. “Over the past month, I could sense the anticipation from our players and coaches, and I’m thrilled on their behalf that they will have a chance to play a 2020 season. Stay positive. Test negative. Let’s play football.”

While Michigan breaks in a new quarterback in Joe Milton, a lot of the offensive load will be placed on Ronnie Bell, who Harbaugh has high expectations for.

“They’re high expectations for Ronnie Bell,” Harbaugh said. “Always been a huge fan of Ronnie. He’s a real gamer when it comes to football. Things he needs to try to improve — every day he’s becoming a great practice player, as well. So much is natural, but really getting better at every fundamental and every technique. He’s always out there, every practice every game. Tremendous amount of want to and competitiveness that he has to be good. Just really getting all the finer points of the position and improving in that way technically. I think he’s gonna see a really big jump in his game this year. Because it’s almost — terrific athlete, great competitor and really getting the finer points of receiving Josh has been teaching him is gonna really benefit him this year, I can see it every day in practice.”

Minnesota finished 11-2 last season under PJ Fleck and are fired up for the new season. They get a big opener against Michigan, the No. 19 ranked team in the nation.

“Obviously Michigan week is a really important week,” Fleck said. “A rivalry week. A lot of time and energy has been spent into these next eight weeks and we look forward to kicking off the season here against Michigan at home with College GameDay being here. It’s a really exciting time for Gopher Football.”

Michigan is a 3.5-point favorite for the game.