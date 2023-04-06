Michigan vs Quinnipiac Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Michigan Wolverines (26-11-3) the Quinnipiac Bobcats (32-4-3) are set to face off in the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs Quinnipiac:

Michigan vs Quinnipiac Preview

The Wolverines won the Midwest Regional, beating the likes of Colgate (11-1) and Penn State (2-1) to advance to the semifinals. Michigan boasts a group of talented freshman, led by Big Ten Rookie of the Year Adam Fantilli, who leads the nation in scoring with 64 points.

The Wolverines have 12 freshmen who have accounted for over half of the team’s points, but Michigan does have a veteran in the net with goalie Erik Portillo, who is 4-1 in NCAA tournament play.

“They’re not just going to be NHL players, they’re going to be high-end NHL players,” Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold said of Michigan’s all-freshmen line, via M Live. “They make plays at pace. They can all skate and they think the game so well. A lot of times, they make something out of nothing. We got to defend them in layers. We are gonna get guys who are gonna get beat one-on-one from time to time, and then we got to have a second layer there, and sometimes we have a third layer there.”

The Bobcats took down Merrimack, 5-0 and Ohio State, 4-1, to advance to the Frozen Four. This will be the third Frozen Four for Quinnipiac, who also made it this far in 2013 and 2016. Quinnipiac has won 14 of its last 15 games, losing only to Colgate in March.

“I think it’s just playing your best hockey at the right time,” Wolverines head coach Brandon Naurato said about getting this far in the tourney.

“Obviously everyone’s going to be up for the games. One thing I told the guys at the beginning of the year and I think it rings true is that it’s not the most talented teams that win at the end. It’s the teams that play together and it’s the teams that are closest. And we’ve got a really tight team, I would say for us. We’ve had this business approach going into the playoffs this year and what we do on the road. And I would tell them to have fun. Don’t put too much stress on yourselves. Enjoy the ride, enjoy the process, and let’s just make the most of the opportunity.”

These two teams have met five times before, with Michigan winning all five contests dating back to 2003. In their most recent meeting in March of 2022, the Wolverines skated to a 7-4 victory.