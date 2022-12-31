How to Watch Miley Cyrus New Year’s Eve 2023 Online

Pop star Miley Cyrus is back hosting “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” for the second year in a row for NBC. The special kicks off Saturday, December 31 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” streaming live online:

‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Preview

For the second year in a row, Miley Cyrus is ringing in the New Year for NBC, but this year, she is swapping co-hosts — Pete Davidson has been replaced by Dolly Parton, who is Cyrus’ godmother. Seems like a definite upgrade.

The NBC press release teases:

NBC will ring in 2023 with “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” hosted by multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and global superstar Dolly Parton for a rocking night of performances and special guests. Joining Cyrus and Parton live from Miami will be an all-star lineup of musical guests, including acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER, breakout rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and chart-topping Grammy Award nominee Sia. “Saturday Night Live’s” Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will also appear.

“The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “We can’t wait to get the party started.”

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Parton said that she and Cyrus will be doing some comedy bits and that “anything can happen live” with the two of them get together.

“We’re going to be doing some skits. I know that anything can happen live with the two of us. I’m sure we’ll be wearing some bizarre costumes and we’ll be singing some serious songs, some fun songs [and] we’ll be bringing in the new year in fun fashion, I’m sure,” said Parton.

She continued, “So, I’m looking forward to that and being in Miami at that time of year. When she first asked me, when she talked about doing the New Year’s show I thought it might be from New York and I wasn’t gonna do it ’cause I didn’t want to get that cold, you know,” Parton revealed. “She said, ‘No, that’s why I don’t do it in New York. That’s why I’m going to Miami.’ So, we’re gonna do it there, so that should be a lot of fun. I’ve never spent much time in Miami.”

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” co-hosted by Dolly Parton airs Saturday, December 31 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.