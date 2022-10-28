How to Watch Minnesota vs Ohio State Hockey Game Online

Minnesota takes on Ohio State in Big Ten men’s hockey action on Friday, October 28.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Minnesota vs Ohio State streaming live online:

Minnesota vs Ohio State Preview

Top-ranked Minnesota faces the No. 11Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday in a place where the Gophers have enjoyed recent success.

The Gophers won six of its past eight games at Columbus, Ohio, and the Maroon and Gold look to make it more. The Buckeyes have other ideas.

Minnesota split a pair of non-conference games last week against rival North Dakota in overtime, 3-2 and 5-4. The Buckeyes already have a sweep of Wisconsin, and a sweep of the Gophers would solidify first place in the Big Ten for OSU.

“We’ve got to get our energy back. We had a whole lot of energy last week, and that’s the only thing you guard against,” Gophers head coach Bob Motzko said via TheRinkLive.com. “It’s a little quieter going out there, and we’ve got to get our guys going.”

Senior defenseman Jackson LaCombe leads the Gophers in points with a goal and six assists for seven points overall. Freshman forward Jimmy Snuggerud leads the Gophers in goals with five this season.

Freshman forward Stephen Halliday leads the Buckeyes in points with nine from two goals and seven assists this season. Senior forward Kamil Sadlocha leads the Buckeyes in goals with five thus far.

Gophers goalies Owen Bartoszkiewicz and Justen Close have been tough to get past. Close has a 3-2 record with a 1.58 goals against average and a .924 save percentage. Bartoszkiewicz might have a 5.06 goals against average, but he also has a 1-0 record and an .822 save percentage.

Buckeyes goalie Jakub Dobes has been tough to score against. Dobes has a 1.8 goals against average and a .931 save percentage amid his 6-1-1 start. Ryan Snowden has played a little this season with an .857 save percentage in 10:58 of play.

“I think they’re awful good,” Motzko said about the Buckeyes via TheRinkLive.com. “They’re very veteran with a lot of guys back and they were in first place and just snuck out of the top (spot) last year, and now they’re back off to a great start with a veteran team.”