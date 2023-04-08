Minnesota vs Quinnipiac Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Final Online

The finals of the NCAA men’s hockey Frozen Four is set — the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Gophers are taking on the No. 2-seeded Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday, April 8.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Quinnipiac:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Minnesota vs Quinnipiac Hockey Preview

The top-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s hockey team knocked off Boston University in the semifinals to get back to the national title game for the first time since 2014. Meanwhile, the Quinnipiac Bobcats took down the Michigan Wolverines to get back to its first title game since 2016. However, the Gophers have five titles to their name (1974, 1976, 1979, 2002 and 2003) and the Bobcats have never won the title; they were runners-up in 2013 and 2016.

After their defeat of Michigan, Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold told College Hockey News that he was so proud of how his team played, never backing down in the face of a very good Wolverine squad.

“I thought Quinnipiac culture was on full display tonight,” said head coach Rand Pecknold. “That was just outstanding. The battle level was great. We won a lot of races. We won a lot of battles. When we got beat at times, we had a second wave, second, third wave.”

Pecknold also praised the Bobcats goalie Yaniv Perets, who had 11 saves in their semifinal game.

“He’s excellent. I think he’s been the best goalie in the country. You look at the stats, it’s not even close. He’s our guy. He’s calm, cool, collected and he probably was the best player on the ice tonight. But we’re fortunate to have him. And he helped us win the game, for sure,” said the Bobcat head coach.

Meanwhile, Minnesota star and captain defenseman Brock Faber told The Athletic that he’s focusing on doing “something special” for Minnesota before he looks ahead to professional hockey.

“It’s definitely a special team,” Faber says. “We have a boatload of talent on our team and another thing is just top to bottom we have a lot of great people on this team and a great coaching staff and it’s definitely been a special ride. We’d really love to top it off with a championship. We’re looking forward to hopefully something special before I think about what’s next.”

Head coach Bob Motzko praised Faber, saying he’ll be ready to join the NHL the minute the Frozen Four is over this year.

“[H]e can handle the pressure and feel comfortable walking into an NHL locker room,” Motzko says. “He’s had a tremendous year for us. He’s having his best offensive year. He is gaining confidence more to make plays, and that was going to have to come, too, for him to play at the next level. He’s already a world-class defender. That part of it comes easy for him. He’s fearless. He takes on all comers. His skating is elite.”

The men’s NCAA hockey title game between Minnesota and Quinnipiac airs live on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN 2.