How to Watch ‘Miracle Workers’ Season 3 Online

Hit anthology comedy “Miracle Workers” returns for its third season on Tuesday, July 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Miracle Workers” online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Miracle Workers” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

TBS is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TBS, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Miracle Workers” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Miracle Workers” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Miracle Workers’ Season 3 Preview





Play



Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail | New Season Premieres July 13 | TBS Premiering July 13 on TBS. The third season of the top-rated anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers,” this time transporting cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni to the American Old West. Set in the year 1844, the new season of “Miracle Workers” will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams… 2021-05-19T15:56:17Z

This anthology comedy is from the mind of Simon Rich, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and the man behind “Man Seeking Woman” on FX. It stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass as various characters from Simon’s writings on which each season is based.

The first season is about God and some angels trying to save Earth from total destruction and is based on Rich’s novel “What in God’s Name.” The second season is set during the Dark Ages and is based on Rich’s short story “Revolution.”

Now season three is set during the Wild West along the Oregon Trail. Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick are the new showrunners for season three, the description of which is as follows:

Set in the year 1844, the new season of “Miracle Workers” will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

“’Miracle Workers’ is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humor that we take pride in delivering to our viewers,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th-century history.”

“Getting to tell an entirely new story with this ludicrously talented cast each season is a dream come true,” added Mirk and Padnick. “We could not be happier that TBS has given us the reins on this unique and special show.”

The season three premiere episode is titled “Oregon Trail: Hitting the Trail.” It airs July 13 and its description reads, “Set in 1844, small-town reverend Ezekiel Brown enlists wanted outlaw Benny the Teen to lead his people west along the Oregon Trail. Repressed prairie wife Prudence Aberdeen responds to the freedom of the trail, pulling her away from her wealthy husband Todd.”

Episode two, “Oregon Trail: Fording the River,” airs July 20 and its description teases, “The wagon train must ford a dangerous river, leading to a moral struggle between Ezekiel and Benny over the soul of the group. Meanwhile, Prudence and Todd meet hipster pioneers living #wagonlife.”

“Miracle Workers” airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.