Miracle Workers Season 4 Streaming: How to Watch for Free

The hit comedy “Miracle Workers” is back for its fourth season, subtitled “End Times.” It premieres on Monday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the show live or on-demand on DirecTV Stream, which includes TBS and comes with a free trial.

That's the best way to watch a live stream if you're cutting cable, but here's a full rundown of several options for watching "Miracle Workers: End Times" online:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." TBS is included in every one.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch "Miracle Workers: End Times" live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" or "Sling Blue" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch "Miracle Workers: End Times" live or on-demand on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch "Miracle Workers: End Times" live or on-demand on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

‘Miracle Workers: End Times’ Preview

“Miracle Workers” is an anthology comedy show that has been set in the present time with God and the people who work for him trying to save the Earth from destruction (season 1); about peasants and royalty trying to navigate the Dark Ages (season 2); and a reverend and his flock trying to find a better life on the Oregon Trail (season 3).

The fourth installment takes the laughs to a post-apocalyptic nuclear wasteland. The same group of actors appear as “all-new characters in a dystopian future full of radioactive mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees.”

The TBS press release reads:

In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Steve Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party. Guest stars this season include, Quinta Brunson, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Lolly Adefope, Paul F. Tompkins and Lisa Loeb.

At the time of “Miracle Workers” season four renewal, the heads of scripted programming at TBS praised its “unique sensibility.”

“’Miracle Workers’ and ‘Tacoma FD’ never fail to deliver good times, good laughs, and passionate fans. We love the unique sensibility and distinctive, bold comedy of these shows. The fact that they continue to resonate so strongly with audiences speaks to the dedication of their creators and their brilliant network executives,” said Adrienne O’Riain and Sam Linsky, co-heads of scripted programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV, in a statement.

“Miracle Workers: End Times” premieres Monday, January 16 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on TBS.