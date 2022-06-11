How to Watch Ole Miss vs Southern Miss Baseball Online for Free

In-state rivalry and pride surrounds the Ole Miss versus Southern Miss clash for the NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals, beginning on Saturday, June 11.

Game 1 (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPNU, while Game 2 (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET) and Game 3 (if necessary) will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the Ole Miss vs Southern Miss super regional online for free:

Ole Miss vs Southern Miss Baseball Preview

Ole Miss (35-22) takes on Southern Miss (47-17) in Hattiesburg for a spot in the College World Series.

“Obviously they have a great fanbase,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said via the Clarion Ledger. “I think we broke the attendance record last time we were there about a month ago. We don’t have a lot of our fans show up on a (Wednesday) night but I’m thinking a lot will show up this weekend when we get there.”

The Rebels pounded Arizona 22-6 on June 6 to finish their region with a perfect 3-0 mark. Southern Miss beat LSU two out of three times to win the Hattiesburg Regional on June 3-6. It marks the latest trip for the Eagles, a team that’s become a Super Regional regular.

“We feel that we have established that tradition in baseball, that consistency that young men are looking for when they’re looking at a program that wins and develops players,” Souther Miss head coach Scott Berry said via the Clarion Ledger. “Certainly, being those in-state guys, they’re attracted to that because they’re more familiar with it.”

Super Regional gameday in the 'Burg! ⏰ 3 p.m. CT

🆚 No. 10 Southern Miss

📍 Hattiesburg, Miss.

🏟 Pete Taylor Park

📺 ESPNU

💻 https://t.co/VsmGVeoujE

📻 https://t.co/MhrujjMNdI

📊 https://t.co/grv0l6lu3t pic.twitter.com/4QCSl3cAps — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 11, 2022

Mississippi has a solid lineup with a .278 team batting average led by Justin Bench’s .3111 average. The Rebels pitching rotation has a 4.61 team ERA led by Hunter Elliott’s 3.17 mark.

Southern Miss can hit, posting a .281 team batting average thus far. Dustin Dickerson leads the Eagles’ lineup with a .326 batting average. The Eagles pitching staff has a 3.17 ERA collectively, which Hunter Riggins leads with a 2.59 ERA.

𝟖𝟐 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫…

𝟖𝟑 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫… Only the second time in program history with 80+ in back-to-back seasons 💣#EverythingMatters | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/XUjpHU7WJ5 — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) June 10, 2022

“If you would’ve asked us two weeks ago who we wanted to play, I don’t think it would’ve mattered,” Ole MIss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier said via the Clarion Ledger. “It’s really cool that we get to play Southern Miss. I think it’s going to be great. But at the end of the day, it’s just another team that we have to beat and keep moving forward.”

For both sides, there’s recognition that a Mississippi-based team going to the College World Series again is a big deal. Mississippi State won it all in 2021.

“There’s a population of about 3 million people in our state,” Bianco said via the Clarion Ledger. “There might be 3 million people in Miami and we’ve only got 3 million in our entire state. So it’s really cool.”

Berry concurs.

“What I’m proud of is the national exposure it gives to the state of Mississippi and how strong college baseball is in a state that only has 3 million – or maybe a little less than 3 million – people,” Berry said via the Clarion Ledger. “You know, you’ve got two programs that are two of the 16 left standing to get to Omaha.”

The game has so much excitement in Mississippi that state politicians are making friendly wagers over the Super Regionals series in Hattiesburg, reported by the Hattiesburg American.