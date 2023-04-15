How to Watch Mississippi State Spring Game 2023

Spring football is here at campuses across the nation, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs play their spring game on Saturday, April 15.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Mississippi State Spring Game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Mississippi State Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Mississippi State Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Mississippi State Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Mississippi State Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Mississippi State Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Mississippi State Spring Game 2023 Preview

After finishing in the middle of the pack in the SEC West in 2022 and earning a victory over Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are looking to build on that and perhaps contend in the upper tier of the conference, though Alabama, Georgia and LSU will be tough to beat. However, the schedule favors Mississippi State — they don’t play Georgia this year and they get both Alabama and LSU at home.

The spring football game will kick off the campaign as part of the larger annual Super Bulldog weekend. In 2023, the event will feature a home baseball game against intrastate rivals Ole Miss, a home softball game against Alabama, a pair of women’s tennis matches, a volleyball exhibition against Ole Miss and of course the spring football game, all capped off with a concert from country music star Brett Eldredge.

In his pre-game press conference, head coach Zach Arnett said that they hope to have a little better weather than they’ve been having lately. Last year’s spring football game was actually beset by thunderstorms and had to be pushed back.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a little drier week and we’ll get a chance to play a full game … we’ll get one more scrimmage to kind of evaluate where we’re at on both sides of the ball and special teams, so we need a good week of practice and then we need to make the most of next Saturday,” said Arnett.

The Mississippi State 2023 football schedule is as follows:

Saturday, September 2 vs the Southeastern Lousiana Lions in Starkville, MS

Saturday, September 9 vs the Arizona Wildcats in Starkville

Saturday, September 16 vs the LSU Tigers in Starkville

Saturday, September 23 vs the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, SC

Saturday, September 30 vs the Alabama Crimson Tide in Starkville

Saturday, October 7 vs the Western Michigan Broncos in Starkville

Saturday, October 14 BYE WEEK

Saturday, October 21 vs the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, AR

Saturday, October 28 vs the Auburn Tigers in Auburn, AL

Saturday, November 4 vs the Kentucky Wildcats in Starkville

Saturday, November 11 vs the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, TX

Saturday, November 18 vs the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in Starkville

Thursday, November 23 vs the Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels in Starkville

Saturday, December 2 SEC Championship in Atlanta, GA

