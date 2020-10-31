How to Stream Miss State vs Alabama Game for Free

Alabama is rolling and has the SEC powerhouse Crimson Tide have a chance to move to 6-0 as they host a slumping Mississippi State squad on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Mississippi State vs Alabama online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Mississippi State vs Alabama Preview

Alabama has shown no signs of slowing down, reeling off a fifth-straight win to begin the season last week against Tennesee, 48-17. Quarterback Mac Jones didn’t throw a touchdown, but racked up 387 yards through the air. Running back Najee Harris rumbled for 96 yards and scored three times.

The bad news came for the Crimson Tide on the injury front, with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle — one of the most talented players in the country at his position — suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Waddle was hurt on a kick return, trying to make a play after catching the ball deep in his own end zone.

“Jaylen Waddle is a phenomenal player, a phenomenal competitor,” Alabam coach Nick Saban said Thursday. “He’s one of those guys that’s Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan. They can make plays when nobody else can make that same play. And he’s one of those kind of guys.

“One thing that he does, or he gave us, is he can take the top off of a defense. We put him a lot of positions to get him isolated on the safeties. That’s tough covering for a safety. We’re going to miss that, no doubt.”

Mississippi State scored what seemed to be a major upset in Week 1, outpacing defending national champion LSU 44-34. However, nothing has gone well since for Mike Leach’s squad. In fact, in their last three losses, the Bulldogs haven’t matched the points they put up in that game, scoring just 30 in the trio of defeats.

A major departure for Mississippi State was that of running back Kylin Hill, who helped the offense click in the early upset. Reports point to Hill opting out and preparing for the draft.

“I haven’t talked to Kylin,” Leach said. “What I’ve heard is that he’s opting out and preparing for the NFL.

“I think we’re going to have to kind of check some of our group and figure out who really wants to play here,” Leach hinted at after his team was shut out on offense against Kentucky. “Any malcontents, we’re going to have to purge a couple of those.”

Alabama is a whopping 31-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 63.5 points.