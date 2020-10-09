How to Watch Missouri vs LSU Football Online

A shorthanded Missouri squad in search of its first win faces an uphill battle as they take on No. 17 LSU on Saturday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on SEC Network Alternate. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel (it’s different than regular SEC Network), here’s how to watch a live stream of Missouri vs LSU online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: You can’t watch SEC Network Alternate on the FuboTV app, but you can watch on the ESPN app by signing in with FuboTV credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate and 130-plus other TV channels via FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Missouri vs LSU via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: You can’t watch SEC Network Alternate on the Vidgo app, but you can watch on the ESPN app by signing in with Vidgo credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate and 65+ other TV channels via Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Missouri vs LSU via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Note: You can’t watch SEC Network Alternate on the Hulu app, but you can watch on the ESPN app by signing in with Hulu credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Missouri vs LSU via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Note: You can’t watch SEC Network Alternate on the Sling TV app, but you can watch on the ESPN app by signing in with Sling TV credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up, you can watch Missouri vs LSU via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Missouri vs LSU Preview

Missouri was already facing long odds against LSU, the defending national champions. But at least seven players being sidelined with COVID-19 will not help their cause. The scare stems from one positive test inside of the Missouri program and the players will also miss next week’s game against Vanderbilt due to the protocols.

“I don’t make it a habit to put people’s personal business out there,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “But (people will) know soon enough as soon as we take the football field.

“I think we all really took a lesson last week when the President of the United States is able to contract the virus,” Drinkwitz added. “I think we can do as great a job as we can, but we all got to practice safe social distancing. We’ve got to wash our hands. Testing can only do so much. Specifically, when we’re traveling it just puts us in a very difficult position and we’re trying to all do the very best we can to play football. Nobody’s intentionally out there not trying to follow protocols. It is what it is and we’re trying to make the most of the opportunity that we have to play.”

Missouri dropped their first two games to Tennessee and Alabama by a combined score of 73-31. The Tigers have depended on freshman Connor Bazelak under center. He was 13-of-21 passing last week for 218 yards with an interception against Tennessee.

“He got in, we moved the ball offensively. He moved the ball on third downs. He made good decisions in the pocket,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s been some things that he missed and some things that he’s got to improve on, but I just felt like he handled the situation well and he gave us a chance, and we’re going to stick with him.”

LSU bounced back from a stunning loss in its opener to Mississippi State with a dominant 41-7 victory over Vanderbilt. Quarterback Myles Brennan shined with 337 yards and four touchdowns. He became the first LSU quarterback to pass for 300-plus yards in each of his first two starts.

“We worked very hard last week on him doing it,” Orgeron said. “When (receivers) become open, let her rip. Throw it. Make a decision and let’s go — and he did that. I thought he did that very well.”

LSU is a 14.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 54 points. The Tigers are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games against an opponent from the SEC.