Mizzou vs Arkansas Live Stream: How to Watch Battle Line Rivalry 2023 Online

The No. 10 ranked Missouri Tigers (9-2) head to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) on Black Friday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Mizzou vs Arkansas Live Stream Guide

Mizzou vs Arkansas Preview

The Tigers are coming off a 33-31 win over the Florida Gators last weekend. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook went 20-34 for 331 yards and a touchdown, also rushing for a score. Tigers running back Cody Schrader had a monster game, as did wide receiver Luther Burden.

Schrader finished with 148 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while Burden caught nine passes for 158 yards. Schrader in particular will likely be a focal point for the Razorbacks’ defense. The Mizzou RB has 1,272 yards and 12 touchdowns so far on the season.

Missouri’s offense is putting up 32.8 points per game this year. On the defensive side, the Tigers are surrendering 23.1 points per contest. The Tigers will be without one of their best defenders in this one, however. Mizzou’s top defensive back Ennis Rakestraw will be out with an injury, so Arkansas could look to exploit the hole in Missouri’s secondary.

On the other side, Arkansas is fresh from a 44-20 win over the FIU Panthers last week. Razorbacks QB K.J. Jefferson went 15-28 for 187 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for 90 yards. Running back Isaiah Augustave also chipped in with 14 carries for 101 yards in the win.

Jefferson has thrown for 2,105 yards and 19 TDs so far this year. The dual-threat QB also has 432 yards and two touchdowns on the ground this season. Mizzou will need to contain him if they want to come out on top.

The Razorbacks are scoring 27.7 points per game on offense, while allowing 26.1 points per contest on defense so far this season.

Mizzou is 10-4 in the all-time series against Arkansas. Since the rivalry has become known as the Battle Line Rivalry, the Tigers are 7-2.

Missouri vs Arkansas: What They’re Saying

“He’s a big and physical runner. He’s so strong. He overpowers guys and looks for the contact. Especially when you’re in the pocket, you can’t go low because that’s a personal foul, but you can’t go high because you’re going to bounce right off of him. It’s a pretty difficult challenge and we’re going to have a good job of tackling and containing him.”– Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz on Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson.

“What they do is exactly what he does well. He can throw it out of the pocket. They move him a lot, play-action. Their entire team is just playing with a tremendous amount of confidence as they should. They are 9-2 and ranked in the top 10 in the country. You can just see him just grow each and every week.” — Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman on Mizzou QB Brady Cook.