MLB All-Star Game 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Midsummer Classic is back, with the 2021 MLB All-Star game returning Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox (pre-game coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the game online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: FuboTV will have the MLB All-Star game available in 4k

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), Fox 4K (for select events) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 MLB All-Star game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch many events on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel package. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 MLB All-Star game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 MLB All-Star game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 MLB All-Star game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 MLB All-Star game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

MLB All-Star Game 2021 Preview

With players from both the American and National League selected by fans and 34 first-timers named to both sides, this year’s All-Star game promises to be both entertaining and memorable — particularly coming off a year in which the game didn’t happen.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced MLB to nix the game, but it’s back on after last year’s shortened season. Per custom, the leaders of the squads that reached the World Series the previous season will represent both sides, so Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers will be the managers of the All-Star game this year.

The player everyone is talking about this season heading into this one is Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani, whose 32 home runs and 1.064 OPS currently lead the majors at the break. Oh yeah, and he’s 4-1 in five starts with a 3.49 ERA when taking the mound. Naturally, he’ll be a huge focal point for fans, who voted him in as a DH, but he was also chosen by the players as a pitcher, so it will be interesting to see how and when we’ll see Ohtani.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both the American and National League squads:

American League Starters:

Salvador Perez, C (Royals)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B (Blue Jays)

Marcus Semien, 2B (Blue Jays)

Rafael Devers, 3B (Red Sox)

Xander Bogaerts, SS (Red Sox)

Mike Trout, OF (Angels) — won’t play

Aaron Judge, OF (Yankees)

Teoscar Hernandez, OF (Blue Jays)

Shohei Ohtani, DH (Angels)

AL Pitchers:

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Lance Lynn, White Sox

Shane Bieber, Cleveland

Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox

Kyle Gibson, Rangers

Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners

Carlos Rodón, White Sox

Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

Liam Hendriks, White Sox

Matt Barnes, Red Sox

Gregory Soto, Tigers

Chris Bassitt, Athletics

Ryan Pressly, Astros (won’t play)

National League Starters:

*Buster Posey, C (Giants)

Freddie Freeman, 1B (Braves)

Adam Frazier, 2B (Pirates)

Nolan Arenado, 3B (Cardinals)

Fernando Tatis Jr., SS (Padres)

*Ronald Acuña Jr., OF (Braves)

Nick Castellanos, OF (Reds)

Jesse Winker, OF (Reds)

*Acuña and Posey won’t play.

NL Pitchers:

Corbin Burnes, Brewers

Germán Márquez, Rockies

Trevor Rogers, Marlins

Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Craig Kimbrel, Cubs

Mark Melancon, Padres

Josh Hader, Brewers

Alex Reyes, Cardinals

Walker Buehler, Dodgers

Freddy Peralta, Brewers

Max Scherzer, Nationals

Taijuan Walker, Mets

*Yu Darvish of the Padres, Jacob deGrom of the Mets, Brandon Woodruff of the Brewers and Kevin Gausman of the Giants were also selected, but will not play.