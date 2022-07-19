How to Watch MLB All Star Game 2022 Online for Free

Clayton Kershaw will start for the National League in his home stadium for the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 MLB All Star Game online, with the first two options coming with a free trial:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 MLB All Star Game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 MLB All Star Game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 MLB All Star Game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 MLB All Star Game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 MLB All Star Game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

MLB All Star Game 2022 Preview

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will look to help the National League snap an eight-game losing streak in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Kershaw (7-2) starts for the NL at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles while Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan will start for the American League. McClanahan (10-3) had a big season going with a 1.71 ERA and 147 strikeouts. Kershaw has a 2.13 ERA and 75 strikeouts this year.

Shane McClanahan, the best strikeout pitcher in the league. pic.twitter.com/VYON9meqi4 — RaysRadio (@RaysRadio) July 13, 2022

“It means a lot,” Kershaw said about starting according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “It means a lot to my family. We’re excited.

“Hopefully,” he added per Passan, “I don’t screw it up too bad.”

Kershaw will make his ninth All-Star Game appearance in the process. For McClanahan, it will be his first.

“I’m honored,” McClanahan said via MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan and Maria Guardado. “There are so many deserving guys in the AL who’ve had a heck of a year so far. To even be a consideration for this was truly just an honor for me. I’m very excited to take the ball and have [Astros manager] Dusty [Baker] see me pitch for the first time.”

“I’d be lying to you if I told you I had never envisioned myself being on that mound competing against the best players in the world,” McClanahan added. “For it to come true is truly an exciting opportunity for me.”

AL Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles Angels Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays Giancarlo Stanton, LF, New York Yankees Byron Buxton , CF, Minnesota Twins Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox Andres Gimenez, 2B, Cleveland Guardians Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays

NL Lineup