How to Watch ‘Monster High 2’ Live Stream Online for Free

The ghouls are back in town, as the sequel to “Monster High: The Movie”, is finally here, just in time for the Halloween season.

‘Monster High 2’ will be televised live on Nickelodeon, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV.

Here’s how:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch ‘Monster High 2’ live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Nickelodeon is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch ‘Monster High 2’ live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all Paramount+ content (which includes ‘Monster High 2’) via Prime channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch ‘Monster High 2’ live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch ‘Monster High 2’ live or on-demand on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch ‘Monster High 2’ live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the Philo app or website.

Compatible devices for the Philo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

‘Monster High 2’ Preview

The first film followed Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), a half-werewolf, half-human and her pals Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot), a Frankenmonster, and Draculaura (Nayah Damasen), the daughter of Dracula. Clawdeen had to hide her human side when attending Monster High, which was difficult, considering her humanity can emerge when she feels extra emotional — and which teenager doesn’t?

Clawdeen finds out about a formula that erases the human side of monsters, invented by former Monster High student Edward “Eddy” Hyde and she, along with Frankie and Draculaura, set out to find it. They wind up battling Mr. Komos, Hyde’s son, for the formula, which she decides not to use in the end.

The sequel will reunite our three favorite ghoul girls, who are set to begin their sophomore year at Monster High. “Monster High 2” will also introduce a new character in Toralei, a British werewolf with an attitude.

Case Walker, Marci T. House, Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Justin Derickson, Lilah Fitzgerald and Nasiv Sall will also return.

“I gotta say honestly, remarkably, we raised the bar. We didn’t have tons of more, tons, more resources, but we raised the bar. We didn’t have tons of more, tons, more resources, but we raised the bar,” Holland said. “There is a little of slow start and then because a lot of set-up that has to happen. But, once it goes, it goes big. I think you’re going to be excited. There’s a lot of action in this one. A lot more boy monster powers, for the dudes watching.”

There will also be a lot more singing and dancing this time around. “You can expect a little bit of dancing, little bit of singing. You could expect a little bit of flare with some costumes and some of our looks,” Derickson, who plays Heath Burns, said about the sequel. “Then with all of that, you can also expect us just having a great time, and you’re going to see that on screen for sure.”

Holland, Fred Soulie (Senior Vice President & General Manager of Mattel Television), Phil Breman (Vice President of Live Action Development at Mattel) and Adam Bonnett will executive produce the film.

“What was really amazing, the songwriting process is amazing in and of itself, but the songwriters this year, they watched the first movie, they read the script, and they were sending us demos of songs that were completely inside the world. They were referencing things that we hadn’t mentioned in the brief we sent them, so they were really on board the storytelling train,” Holland said. “I think the biggest thing I can tease is as a midpoint song that is nothing like you’ve ever heard, and I hope it breaks your heart. It’s really good.”