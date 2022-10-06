How to Watch ‘Monster High: The Movie’ Online for Free

The latest live-action musical to hit TV is “Monster High: The Movie,” which premieres on Thursday, October 6 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the movie on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include Nickelodeon and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch ‘Monster High: The Movie’ streaming online:

‘Monster High: The Movie’ Preview

Ahead of the premiere of the all-new “Monster High” animated series at the end of October, Nickelodeon is bringing viewers “Monster High: The Movie,” a live-action spooktacular musical extravaganza.

The Nickelodeon press release teases:

Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), who was born half human and half wolf (werewolf), arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) and Draculaura (Nayah Damasen), and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day. The movie musical event, which marks the first time Monster High will be brought to life in live action.

“These classic monsters have always captured kids’ imaginations and we are so excited and proud to welcome Monster High to our brand for a new generation of kids,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation in a statement. “We have terrific partners on board at Mattel to create original content in different formats, and, with the expertise of the Nick creative team helmed by Claudia Spinelli on the animation development side, and Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan on the live-action side, we can’t wait to showcase the comedy and adventure of these characters as they defy expectations and take on the world.”

“Monster High’s strong message of inclusivity is more relevant than ever,” said Fred Soulie, General Manager, Mattel Television. “Nickelodeon shares our passion for the brand and its purpose having worked on the franchise when it first launched more than a decade ago. They are the ideal partners to bring these beloved characters and their stories to life through episodic television and the live-action television movie.”

The original “Monster High” series and films are based on the doll line launched by Mattel in 2010. The original doll lineup included Clawdeen Wolf, Lagoona Blue, Cleo de Nile, Deuce Gorgon, Frankie Stein, and Draculaura. The media franchise included 15 films and a web series that ran on YouTube and YouTube Kids for eight years.

“Monster High: The Movie” premieres Thursday, October 6 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Nickelodeon.