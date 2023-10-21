Montana State vs Sac State Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 2 Montana State Bobcats (5-1) will visit the No. 3 Sacramento State Hornets (5-1) on Saturday, October 21 in a huge Big Sky showdown.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Montana State vs Sac State Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Montana State vs Sac State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Montana State vs Sac State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN2 is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Montana State vs Sac State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Montana State vs Sac State Preview

The Hornets are coming off a 21-13 win over Northern Colorado last weekend. Sac State quarterback Kaiden Bennett went 25-31 for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Bennett has 1,350 yards, 10 TDs and three interceptions this season. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 339 yards and four scores on the ground.

So far this season, Sac State has played balanced ball. The Hornets are netting just over 30 points a game on offense. Defensively, Sac State is surrendering 22.0 points per contest.

“They’re continuing to do the things that they’ve done so well the past couple of years, really been solid to spectacular in all three phases, finding ways to win games,” Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen said about Sac State. “And part of their calling card the last couple of years, (winning) those tight games. We’re going to certainly have our hands full come Saturday.”

On the other side, Montana State is coming off a dominant 59-19 win over Cal Poly last week. The Bobcats’ dual-threat quarterback Sean Chambers finished with 151 passing yards, 91 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Montana State’s ground game was firing on all cylinders, netting 335 yards.

In addition to Chambers, expect MSU to also use QB Tommy Mellott, who has completed 21 of his 29 passes for three touchdowns.

The game was indicative of what we’ve seen from Montana State so far this season. The Bobcats are averaging 45.5 points a game on offense. Defensively, they’re allowing 16.8 points per contest.

When these two teams met last season, Sac State beat Montana State, 31-24 in overtime. Expect another barn burner this year. We’ll see if the end result is the same.

Montana State vs Sac State: What They’re Saying

“Their overall depth throughout the roster is really impressive. Offense, defense, special teams, they really excel and do a good job in all three. That makes them a really tough team,” Sac State head coach Andy Thompson said about the Bobcats, adding:

“A lot of teams, one side of the ball is really good, and the other one maybe struggles. I just don’t see that with this team. They do a really good job on both sides. To be averaging 45 points a game and only giving up 16 a game, and then having the special teams where they scored a touchdown last week and then they blocked the punt, just shows that they have really good depth throughout their roster.”

MSU is 8-2 against Sac Sate in its last 10 games. Montana State is the favorite, but the Hornets should challenge them.