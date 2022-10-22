Where to Watch Weber State vs Montana State Football 2022

For week eight of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Weber State Wildcats are taking on the Montana State Bobcats.

Weber State vs Montana State Preview

In the marquee match-up of the Big Sky conference this week, the No. 5 Weber State Wildcats are taking on the No. 3 Montana State Bobcats. Both teams are undefeated in conference play. Weber State is undefeated overall, while Montana State has one loss, to Pac 12 team Oregon State.

In a preview of the game of the Montana Standard-Examiner, Montana State beat writer Victor Flores said that the atmosphere is going to be electric.

“The FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State last year at Bobcat Stadium had one of the best game atmospheres I’ve ever experienced. Several regular season games have been electric too, but SDSU is the only highly ranked team MSU has hosted in my season and a half covering this team, so I expect Saturday’s game to be extra loud. MSU fans are engaged on every snap (at least before garbage time), they erupt whenever the Bobcats make a big play and they make it incredibly hard for opposing offenses to hear anything, especially when those offenses are driving south toward the student section,” said Flores.

Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron said in his pre-game press conference (via 406 MT Sports) that this is the “best” he’s felt in his whole time at Weber State.

“This is the best I’ve felt since I’ve been here at Weber State, and it’s a huge blessing,” said Barron, adding, “We’ve stayed relatively healthy as a team, and that goes back to how we treat the offseason and doing things the right way and staying disciplined throughout the season.”

“When he’s been healthy, we’ve been pretty good. Hopefully, he just keeps on playing the way he has,” said Weber State head coach Jay Hill, adding, “In college football, I don’t know if you’re ever fully healthy, especially in games six, seven, eight. Last year when we went through our injury phase, I don’t know if we handled it very well. This year when we’ve had guys go down, the backups have done a great job of stepping up.”

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said that to get a win, they are going to have to play their “very best” football.

“We’re going to have to play our very best to this point,” Vigen said Monday, adding, “They’re good on offense, defense, special teams — all the way around — and we’re going to have to match that. Glad the game’s going to be played here at home, but that doesn’t guarantee us anything.”

The Weber State vs. Montana State game kicks off on Saturday, October 22 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Scripps and ESPN Plus.