How to Watch Montana vs Idaho Football Game for Free

The No. 3 ranked Idaho Vandals (5-1) will host the No. 16 Montana Grizzlies (5-1) on Saturday, October 14 at the Kibbie Dome with the Little Brown Stein on the line.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Montana vs Idaho live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Montana vs Idaho live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN2 is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Montana vs Idaho live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Montana vs Idaho Preview

The Vandals are coming off their third win in a row after handing Cal Poly a 42-14 loss last weekend. Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy completed 12-of-21 passes for 198 yards, a TD and an interception, also rushing for a score. The Vandals’ offense runs through running back Anthony Woods, who has amassed 662 yards and 10 TDs on the ground so far this season.

Idaho is putting up just under 36 points and over 204 yards rushing a game on offense, while the defense is giving up 21.8 points per contest.

On the other side, the Grizz are fresh from their second win in a row, beating UC Davis, 31-23 last week. Montana QB Clifton McDowell completed 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards and three TDs, also rushing for 49 yards. The Grizzlies’ offense is putting up 28.0 points a game, and their defense has allowed 19.0 points per contest.

Idaho leads the all-time series against Montana, 56–30–2. It’s clear heading into the matchup that the rivalry aspect of the game is on the minds of both squads.

“They are our biggest rival. I think this is a huge game. Both teams are 5-1, so just like in the old days, this game has a lot of implications for the Big Sky Conference race, the national race and playoff positioning, so it is a huge game,” Idaho head coach Jason Eck said.

“My message is we need to empty the tank and play really, really hard and battle. We know this is going to be a hard-fought fourth-quarter game. I hope our fans can not only show up, but make an impact on Saturday,” Eck added.

“This is always an exciting week to go play our second-oldest rival,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “I know a lot of old Grizzlies really care deeply about this game. I think both teams will probably be excited to play each other this weekend. I think our team’s improving as we need to. We played pretty well in stretches over the last month-plus. I think our guys give Montana great effort, great focus every week. We’ll need that this Saturday.”