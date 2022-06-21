How to Watch Motherland Fort Salem Season 3 Online for Free

Hit teen supernatural drama “Motherland: Fort Salem” is back for its third and final season, premiering Tuesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Motherland: Fort Salem” Season 3 episodes online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Freeform and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Motherland: Fort Salem” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Freeform is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Motherland: Fort Salem” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Freeform and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Freeform, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Motherland: Fort Salem” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Freeform and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Motherland: Fort Salem” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Freeform and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Motherland: Fort Salem” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Season 3 Preview

Play

Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 3 Official Trailer | Freeform It's time to answer the final call. The final season of Motherland: Fort Salem premieres June 21 on Freeform, stream on Hulu June 22. What to watch next: more Motherland: Fort Salem clips! youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLAMus9DoHdJeuuFvhsD6aFF8a2DwtnaA SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/Motherland?sub_confirmation=1 Watch Motherland: Fort Salem on Freeform: freeform.com/shows/motherland About Motherland: Fort Salem: Set in an alternate America where witches ended… 2022-06-07T18:44:48Z

When we last saw the witches fighting for (and against) the United States Army at the end of season two, the witch plague was a constant threat and the Army found itself under attack from the Camarilla. Abilgail (Ashley Nicole WIlliams), Tally (Jessica Sutton) and Raelle (Taylor Hickson) managed to save Fort Salem from the Camarilla’s plague, but found themselves on the run from President Wade (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and the Army despite their heroics.

When the show returns for its final season, the trio finds themselves seeking protection from an unlikely source.

The Freeform press release teases:

The end of season 2 of “Motherland: Fort Salem” left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla (Amalia Holm) fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

The season three premiere is titled “Homo Cantus” and its description reads, “After being blamed for the death of the vice president’s daughter, the witches leave the army and become fugitives; while Raelle and Scylla enjoy their reunion, Nicte tempts Tally with a new power.”

Then on Tuesday, June 28 comes episode two, titled “The Price of Work.” Its description reads, “The group seeks sanctuary in the mysterious Cession; the Unit learns the Camarilla is directly targeting the Mycelium, inspiring them to strike back; Petra (Catherine Lough Haggquist) and Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) work to determine President Wade’s allegiance.”

In an interview with Paste magazine, star Holm says the final season was “a complete joy” to film and she teases what’s in store for Scylla.

“Scylla is faced with just the fact that she has to grow up and be responsible for the people in her life. … Scylla’s caught in a little bit of a tricky situation. I would say that it plays out in the way that Scylla inevitably has to grow up in the season, and take much more responsibility, and try not to just be in her emotions all the time — which she’s about to learn much more about,” said Holm.

She also said that “someone from [Scylla’s] past” comes popping up and it disrupts the whole group dynamic.

“Motherland: Fort Salem” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Freeform.