Mississippi State vs LSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

SEC football is back, and so are the defending National Champion LSU Tigers (0-0), who kick off their season hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Mississippi State vs LSU online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch Mississippi State vs LSU live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Mississippi State vs LSU live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Mississippi State vs LSU live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch Mississippi State vs LSU live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

Mississippi State vs LSU Preview

Quarterback Myles Brennan will be the starter for LSU this season after Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow was taken first overall in the draft. Brennan has thrown for 600 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions over his first three seasons with the Tigers, and this will be his first opportunity to lead.

LSU no longer has a dominant back after Clyde Edwards-Helaire was taken in the first round, but their rushing attack should still be formidable. Tyrion Davis Price, John Emery and Chris Curry will be a three-headed problem in the backfield for opposing defenses this season, while wide receiver Terrace Marshall should be Brennan’s top target.

Head coach Ed Orgeron and his team have five returning starters from last year’s championship squad, while the Bulldogs have a new head coach in Mike Leach, who left Washington State after the 2019 season. Orgeron thinks that with all the newness, whichever team can make the best adjustments will come out on top.

“Obviously Coach Leach has done a great job wherever he’s at,” the LSU coach said this week. “He presents a challenge. But I think our guys have a pretty good handle of what they’re going to do on offense, what they’re going to do on defense and special teams. But just like any first game, there’s going to be in-game adjustments. There’s going to be new stuff. There will be new plays. There will be new defenses. There will be new personnel. We just have to do a great job of adjusting on the sideline.”

Stanford transfer K.J. Costello was named the Bulldogs’ starter this week. Head and hand injuries kept Costello off the field for the bulk of last season, but in his three years at Stanford, he had 6,151 yards passing, 49 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 29 starts.

With Leach calling the shots, the Bulldogs promise to have an Air Raid-type offense that relies heavily on the pass. Still, expect senior running back Kylin Hill to have a huge role in the game plan.

When it comes to out-gunning and out-running the Tigers, however, Leach is also hoping for a little good fortune. “What’s tough about them is, you know, there is going to be some change in some of what they do scheme-wise on both sides of the ball,” Leach said. “They have some new faces, too, and I hope those new faces are worse than the guys that left, okay?”

LSU has won four of the last six meetings between these two teams.

READ NEXT: Best Streaming Services to Watch LSU Football Without Cable