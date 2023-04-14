How to Watch Michigan State Spring Game 2023 Online

It’s that time again — time for spring football all around the country, and the Michigan State Spartans’ spring game will take place on Saturday, April 15.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Michigan State Spring Game streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Michigan State Spring Game live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Big Ten Network is included in "Choice" and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Michigan State Spring Game live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue + Sports Extra" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Michigan State Spring Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Michigan State Spring Game live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Michigan State Spring Game live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Michigan State Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Michigan State Spartans finished a disappointing fifth place in the Big Ten East in 2022 where they didn’t even earn a bowl bid because they didn’t have six wins. So obviously, the Spartans have a lot to work on this year to have a better showing in 2023.

In recent years, instead of the traditional “Green and White” format that Michigan State used to do, head coach Mel Tucker has started a new tradition called the “Spartan Football Kickoff” that is more of a practice-style scrimmage and 2023 will be no different.

“We’re going to have more of a practice-type format with some scrimmaging, as opposed to a game,” Tucker told Sports Illustrated. “That’s what’s worked for us in the past. With our numbers, it’s actually going to be more competitive for us, we can get a lot more out of it, as opposed to trying to split the team up and create some type of game.”

He added, “When you split a squad up, if it’s not going to be competitive then that’s not very fun for coaches to evaluate guys. It might be a little more fun for the fans to see guys just going up and down the field, but for us we need to see guys compete and strain really hard to win their one-on-ones on each play. … If we had more defensive lineman healthy and ready to go, we might be able to divide the squad up and have a competitive kind of game, but that’s not the case.”

Tucker also said that making the spring football game more of a game is almost wasting a day of practice.

“That practice format with scrimmaging is good when you’re really trying to evaluate, and we only get 15 of them, so we don’t plan on wasting a day,” Tucker said. “We’re going to get something done on Saturday.”

He also had a message for fans, encouraging them to come out and see what they can do.

“We’re supposed to have a great day on Saturday. It’s supposed to be about 70 degrees and sunny, so we encourage everyone to come on out and check out our deal,” said Tucker, adding, “It will be up-tempo, it will be organized. You’ll see guys get a chance to play fast. You’ll see ‘good on good’ – good players going against good players like 1’s on 1’s, 2’s on 2’s…which is really how we practice every day. So, you’ll get a chance to see guys get a chance to grind and compete. You’ll see some of the new guys that you haven’t had a chance to see go full speed, so I think that will be good.”

The Michigan State Spartans’ spring football game airs on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on the Big Ten Network.