UW vs MSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Michigan State faces Washington in a big matchup between a pair of Big Ten and Pac-12 teams on Saturday, September 17.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Michigan State vs Washington streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Michigan State vs Washington live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Michigan State vs Washington live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Michigan State vs Washington live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Michigan State vs Washington live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in a few markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Michigan State vs Washington live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

MSU vs UW Preview

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (2-0) travel to Seattle to faces a Washington Huskies team (2-0) that’s looking to prove worthy of a Top 25 ranking.

Michigan State looked dominant in its first two games with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan and a 52-0 win over Akron. Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer knows the Spartans’ defense will pose a huge challenge.

“Physical. Tough. Always playing with great defense,” DeBoer said of Michigan State via 247 Sports. “You get used to playing in weather. I lived in Michigan for three years there, and at Eastern Michigan it was the same thing. You’re playing in weather, and in November it’s going to be cold. So you’ve got to build your program around that style that can endure those games and the weather that comes with it. That’s the style you see on film right now with them. It’s physical, trying to establish the run and protecting their quarterback, and a defense that’s flying around and doing the same thing up front.”

Washington looks to improve to 3-0 after dominant wins over Kent State, 45-20, and Portland State, 52-6. Spartans head coach Mel Tucker expects a big challenge from the Huskies.

“They’re one of the top offenses in the country right now. Their quarterback is playing at a super high level. He’s one of the leaders in the country in passing yards,” Tucker said via WLNS’ Skyler Ashley. “We have to make sure we do a great job tackling. It is going be our toughest test so far.”

“Consistency and performance is what we talk about all the time,” Tucker added. “It starts up front. We’re going to be challenged more this week than we were the first. We’re going to have to win the battle in the trenches.”