How to Watch MTV Cribs 2021 Reboot Online for Free

Real estate docuseries “Cribs” has been revived for a new season that premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch new episodes of “Cribs” streaming online:

‘Cribs’ 2021 Preview





MTV’s Cribs makes its epic return on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30PM ET/PT The pop culture phenomenon that revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre will invite viewers for a peek into the everyday – and unexpected – lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities. #MTV #MTVVault #MTVClassic Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf MTV Vault is the destination… 2021-08-09T14:44:43Z

After more than a decade off the air (except for a brief foray into Snapchat in 2017-2018), MTV’s “Cribs” is back with an all-new season. The new season features such stars as Martha Stewart, Big Sean, TJ Lavin, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, JoJo Siwa, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Tinashe, Ryan Lochte, Tia Mowry, Scott Disick, Rick Ross, and more, according to the MTV press release.

It continues, “The pop culture phenomenon that revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre will invite viewers for a peek into the every day – and unexpected – lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities and families as they welcome us into their homes for a one-of-a-kind exclusive tour. Each intimate 30-minute episode will take viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close-and-personal look, dropping even more legendary moments like never before.”

“’Cribs’ didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group, in a statement. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

The premiere episode takes viewers inside the home of TJ Lavin, who will have just started hosting the 37th season of “The Challenge” in the 90 minutes prior to the “Cribs” debut. The description of the episode says that Lavin will show off “his remodeled bachelor pad turned happy home in Las Vegas.”

Big Sean will also be featured in the premiere showing off his “Zen’d out Los Angeles mansion.”

“Cribs” previously aired on MTV from 2000 to 2011, airing over 100 episodes across that time. Celebrities featured on the show included Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Destiny’s Child, Mariah Carey, Patti LaBelle, Carmelo Anthony and many more.

The original series had several scandals where a celebrity was caught showing off a house they didn’t really own, like Robbie Williams renting Jane Seymour’s house or Kim Kardashian showing off her mother’s home instead of her own. Select past seasons of the show can be found on MTV.com and Paramount Plus now.

“Cribs” airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.