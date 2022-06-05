MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Honoring the most fun categories in movies and TV over the past year, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards online:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
Philo TV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.
If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” MTV is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:
Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.
If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” or “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest long-term streaming service (behind Philo) with MTV, plus you can get $10 off your first month:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.
Vidgo
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Preview
Hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards is an “epic, one-night event honoring the brightest stars in movies and television,” according to the MTV press release.
It continues:
This year, the highly anticipated MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, will now air as an epic, one-night event honoring the brightest stars in movies and television. Both events will simulcast across The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and will also air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries.
Hudgens returns to the MTV stage following a highly-acclaimed hosting stint in 2020 for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, paying homage to the biggest and best moments in film and television with irreverent award categories, memorable presentations and performances from today’s hottest stars.
Immediately following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT, celebrating all things reality television. Over-the-top, funny and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.
The top nominees include “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with seven, “Euphoria” with six, and “The Batman” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with four each. New categories for 2022 include Best Song, Here for the Hookup, Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Star.
The nominations are as follows:
COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST REALITY RETURN
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.