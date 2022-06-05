MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Honoring the most fun categories in movies and TV over the past year, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards online:

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Preview

Hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards is an “epic, one-night event honoring the brightest stars in movies and television,” according to the MTV press release.

It continues:

This year, the highly anticipated MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, will now air as an epic, one-night event honoring the brightest stars in movies and television. Both events will simulcast across The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and will also air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries. Hudgens returns to the MTV stage following a highly-acclaimed hosting stint in 2020 for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, paying homage to the biggest and best moments in film and television with irreverent award categories, memorable presentations and performances from today’s hottest stars. Immediately following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT, celebrating all things reality television. Over-the-top, funny and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.

The top nominees include “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with seven, “Euphoria” with six, and “The Batman” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with four each. New categories for 2022 include Best Song, Here for the Hookup, Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Star.

The nominations are as follows:

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.