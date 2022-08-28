MTV VMA’s 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The MTV VMAs honor the best in music videos from the past year and the 2022 awards show airs live on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” MTV is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” or “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest long-term streaming service (behind Philo) with MTV, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Preview

Play

Justin Bieber’s Performance of “Baby” & “Somebody To Love” At The 2010 VMAs Gets Animated | VMAs Did you know Justin Bieber was just 16 years old when he first performed at the VMAs? Watch the secret action-packed backstory to how he made his way to the VMA stage in this animated tribute to his 2010 VMAs performance of “Baby” and “Somebody To Love!” Don't miss the 2022 VMAs on Sunday, August… 2022-08-19T16:00:01Z

Get your moon men ready because the MTV Video Music Awards are back and bigger than ever. Hosted by Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow, the awards will honor the best in music videos from the past year.

Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Harry Styles lead all nominees with eight each, followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X with seven apiece, and BTS, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Future, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd with five each.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was“ – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO / Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Song of the Year

Adele: “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best New Artist

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

Gayle – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

Seventeen – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Push Performance of the Year

Griff: “One Night” – Warner Records

Remi Wolf: “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

Nessa Barrett: “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” – Warner Records

Seventeen: “Rock With You” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Mae Muller: “Better Days” – Capitol Records U.K.

Gayle: “abcdefu” Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Shenseea: “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

Wet Leg: “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

Muni Long: “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

Doechii: “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic

Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone, The Weeknd: “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd: “La Fama” – Columbia Records

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best Pop

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Traitor” – Geffen Records

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem, Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait for U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto: “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby: “Do We Have a Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T: “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

Best Rock

Foo Fighters: “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White: “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse: “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Shinedown: “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace: “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear: “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons, JID: “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: “Emo Girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin: “I Wanna Be Your Slave” – Arista Records

Panic! at the Disco: “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots: “Saturday” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker: “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Best Latin

Anitta: “Envolver” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G, Karol G: “Mamiii” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee: “Remix” – Republic Records

Farruko: “Pepas” – Sony Music U.S. Latin

J Balvin, Skrillex: “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records U.K.

Best R&B

Alicia Keys: “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe: “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R.: “For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B: “No Love” (Extended Version) – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd: “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-pop

BTS: “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Itzy: “Loco” – JYP Entertainment

Lisa: “Lalisa” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Seventeen: “Hot” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Stray Kids: “Maniac” – JYP Entertainment

Twice: “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto: “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama: “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

Stromae: ”Fils de Joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters: Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna: Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran: “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Direction

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Adele: “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves: “Simple Times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay, BTS: “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best Choreography

BTS: “Permission to Dance” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd: “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Best Editing

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records

Rosalía: “Saoko” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd: “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records

Group of the Year

Blackpink

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Song of the Summer

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone: “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth: “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat: “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait For U”

Harry Styles: “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow: “First Class”

Kane Brown: “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey: “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid: “Numb”

Nicki Minaj: “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, Dazy: “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat: “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalía: “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy: “Bad Habit”

Album of the Year

Adele: 30

Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever

Drake: Certified Lover Boy

Harry Styles: Harry’s House

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards air live on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.