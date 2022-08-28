MTV VMA’s 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The MTV VMAs honor the best in music videos from the past year and the 2022 awards show airs live on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.
Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s streaming live online:
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” MTV is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:
Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.
If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).
Philo TV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.
If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” or “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest long-term streaming service (behind Philo) with MTV, plus you can get your first month for half off:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
Vidgo
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 MTV VMA’s live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.
2022 MTV Video Music Awards Preview
Get your moon men ready because the MTV Video Music Awards are back and bigger than ever. Hosted by Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow, the awards will honor the best in music videos from the past year.
Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Harry Styles lead all nominees with eight each, followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X with seven apiece, and BTS, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Future, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd with five each.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Video of the Year
Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was“ – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake – OVO / Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Song of the Year
Adele: “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records
Best New Artist
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
Gayle – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
Seventeen – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records
Push Performance of the Year
Griff: “One Night” – Warner Records
Remi Wolf: “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
Nessa Barrett: “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” – Warner Records
Seventeen: “Rock With You” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records
Mae Muller: “Better Days” – Capitol Records U.K.
Gayle: “abcdefu” Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Shenseea: “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
Wet Leg: “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
Muni Long: “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
Doechii: “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Best Collaboration
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic
Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone, The Weeknd: “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
Rosalía ft. The Weeknd: “La Fama” – Columbia Records
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records
Best Pop
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Traitor” – Geffen Records
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem, Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait for U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto: “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby: “Do We Have a Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Pusha T: “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
Best Rock
Foo Fighters: “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White: “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse: “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Black Summer” – Warner Records
Shinedown: “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace: “So Called Life” – RCA Records
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear: “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons, JID: “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: “Emo Girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin: “I Wanna Be Your Slave” – Arista Records
Panic! at the Disco: “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots: “Saturday” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker: “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
Best Latin
Anitta: “Envolver” – Warner Records
Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment
Becky G, Karol G: “Mamiii” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee: “Remix” – Republic Records
Farruko: “Pepas” – Sony Music U.S. Latin
J Balvin, Skrillex: “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records U.K.
Best R&B
Alicia Keys: “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW
Chlöe: “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
H.E.R.: “For Anyone” – RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B: “No Love” (Extended Version) – LVRN / Interscope Records
The Weeknd: “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records
Best K-pop
BTS: “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records
Itzy: “Loco” – JYP Entertainment
Lisa: “Lalisa” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Seventeen: “Hot” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records
Stray Kids: “Maniac” – JYP Entertainment
Twice: “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto: “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Rina Sawayama: “This Hell” – Dirty Hit
Stromae: ”Fils de Joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters: Studio 666 – RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna: Madame X – Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran: “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Direction
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Art Direction
Adele: “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves: “Simple Times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay, BTS: “My Universe” – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records
Best Choreography
BTS: “Permission to Dance” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records
Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd: “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Best Editing
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records
Rosalía: “Saoko” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
The Weeknd: “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records
Group of the Year
Blackpink
BTS
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
Song of the Summer
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone: “Me Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”
Charlie Puth: “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”
Doja Cat: “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”
Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait For U”
Harry Styles: “Late Night Talking”
Jack Harlow: “First Class”
Kane Brown: “Grand”
Latto x Mariah Carey: “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
Lizzo: “About Damn Time”
Marshmello x Khalid: “Numb”
Nicki Minaj: “Super Freaky Girl”
Nicky Youre, Dazy: “Sunroof”
Post Malone with Doja Cat: “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Rosalía: “Bizcochito”
Steve Lacy: “Bad Habit”
Album of the Year
Adele: 30
Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever
Drake: Certified Lover Boy
Harry Styles: Harry’s House
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards air live on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.