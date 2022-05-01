‘Naked and Afraid XL’ Season 8 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Popular reality series “Naked and Afraid XL” is back for its eighth season on Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Naked and Afraid XL” Season 11 episodes online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Naked and Afraid XL” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Naked and Afraid XL” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Discovery Channel is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Naked and Afraid XL” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Discovery Channel, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Naked and Afraid XL” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Naked and Afraid XL” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘Naked and Afraid XL’ Season 8 Preview

The latest season of “Naked and Afraid XL” takes viewers to the Peruvian Amazon jungle as 12 survivalists try to last more than a month. The XL rookies are hoping to last 40 days, while the XL veterans are trying to last 60 days and earn the title of “Legend.”

The Discovery press release teases:

The Amazon rainforest of Peru is such a brutal survival location, that just one week into this season’s XL challenge, half of the 12 survivalists will quit or be medically evacuated. In “Naked and Afraid XL: Next Level,” some of the franchise’s most skilled and experienced survivalists prove no match for the Amazon’s relentless threats – 15-foot anaconda, pounding rainstorms, aggressive bullet ants and even poisonous plants. In a franchise-first, a dual-track challenge has this season’s survivalists attempting two different missions – eight XL rookies look to last 40 days, while four All-Stars try to become Legends and conquer 60 days. Their goals may look different, but these XL survivalists share a common enemy – the unforgiving Peruvian Amazon. With a location so unrelenting, unprecedented measures have to be taken… and “Legendary” reinforcements will be sent in to give the survivalists a chance to defeat the Amazon. This season, four “Naked and Afraid XL” veterans ready to take on an epic 60-day challenge lead a new generation of challengers eager to earn their 40-day stripes. Spread across one hundred miles of ruthless jungle, the Peruvian Amazon is considered one of the most feared environments on the planet. The survivalists will have to endure aggressive piranha in the waters, venomous fer de lance slithering in the brush and relentless black flies descending from above. As the survivalists begin dropping like flies, a welcomed surprise on Day 21 may be the ticket to success to see the remaining challengers through. As they say, when the going gets tough, it’s always nice to have an extra set of hands… or two.

The premiere episode is titled “I’m in Big Trouble” and its description reads, “The Peruvian Amazon’s aggressive piranha, venomous fer de lance and even poisonous plants test 12 survivalists. XL rookies look to last 40 days while vets try to make 60 and become Legends. Four survivalists will be gone in the first four days.”

Then on May 8 comes episode two, titled “Amazon Pain Forest.” Its description reads, “Bacteria brings a survivalist to their knees; a painful foot burn has a veteran struggling; conflicting survival priorities spark tension for Amber and Trish.”

“Naked & Afraid XL” airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Discovery Channel.