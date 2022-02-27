How to Watch Naked and Afraid 2022 Online for Free

Hit reality show “Naked and Afraid” returns for its 14th season on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Naked and Afraid” Season 14 (2022) episodes online:

‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 14 Preview





Play



Survivalists Moved to Tears When They Finally Make Fire | Naked and Afraid Stream Naked and Afraid on discovery+ ► discoveryplus.com/show/naked-and-afraid About Naked and Afraid: What happens when you put two complete strangers – sans clothes – in some of the most extreme environments on Earth? Each male-female duo is left with no food, no water, no clothes, and only one survival item. #NakedAndAfraid #Discovery #Survival Subscribe to… 2022-01-27T15:00:05Z

Hit reality show that puts survivalists in the wild without even the clothes on their back “Naked and Afraid” is back for its 14th season.

The Discovery Channel press release teases that this new season of the “ultimate test of human endurance” will feature “never-before-seen locations, more diverse survivalists than ever – ranging from rookies to Legends, city-slickers to mountaineers – and unexpected challenges at every turn” plus “many firsts” and “adventures” that neither the audience nor the participants “will ever seen coming.

The press release continues:

From the haunted highlands in Chiapas and an abandoned village in Botswana, to a complex and unnerving cave system in Colombia, this season takes these brave men and women to places where the location alone is enough to tap even the most experienced of “Naked and Afraid” survivalists. After passing through an old house in the middle of the jungle rumored to be haunted, two survivalists will question everything as nothing seems to go their way. And when two survivalists stumble across an abandoned African village, they’ll learn the hard way what led the villagers to flee and leave everything behind. In a franchise first, a pair of survivalists must not only survive amongst hundreds of elephants on the Limpopo River but do so while overcoming a language barrier that makes even the smallest of tasks an impossible feat. Other firsts this season include the first male-to-female transgender survivalist who finds herself paired with a farmer from South Africa, as well as a survivalist with Asperger’s who discovers how her disorder impacts her survival and finds ways to overcome challenges she didn’t think possible. Always an audience favorite, this season also features a special “tribes” episode where two “teams” – each comprised of a rookie and a “Naked & Afraid” Legend – must make it to the halfway point in South Africa where they will meet up and combine resources in an effort to finish out the challenge together as a group. And in a true passing of the torch, the grown kids of two “Naked and Afraid” All-Stars try their hand at a 14-day challenge in Mexico to see if they have what it takes to live up to the legendary reputations of their parents.

The press release concludes by teasing, “This season of ‘Naked and Afraid’ is one for the books. Can these survivalists endure harsh elements, dangerous wildlife and each other? It’s the ultimate battle between mankind and Mother Nature in its most primitive form.”

“Naked and Afraid” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Discovery Channel.