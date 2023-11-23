National Dog Show 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2023 National Dog Show presented by Purina was held over two days at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and will air on Thanksgiving day.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The show (Noon ET/PT start time) will be televised live on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 National Dog Show live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 National Dog Show live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch the show is on Peacock TV’s Premium plan, which is normally $5.99 per month but is currently offering a Black Friday deal of $1.99 per month for 12 months:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 National Dog Show live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’ve used up all your free trials, Sling TV is the next cheapest option after Peacock TV. NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch watch the 2023 National Dog Show live, on-demand or on DVR (if you record it) on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

National Dog Show 2023 Preview

As has been the case in previous seasons, this year’s National Dog Show will be shown after the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade. There will be 205 different dog breeds represented at this year’s show. They will be split into seven different categories: sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting, and herding.

The show will feature benched dogs only. Per NBC Philadelphia, “benched dog shows mean canine competitors must be accessible to the public during the entire show, unless they are competing, exercising, or being groomed. Participating dogs are required to stay at their assigned benches so that breeders, handlers and spectators can meet the dogs and talk to their owners. With so much activity buzzing around, this is an impressive feat of discipline and character.”

The winners of each Best in Breed category will then move on to compete for Best in Show. French bulldog Winston was named Best in Show last year. Claire the Scottish Deerhound won Best in Show the previous two years in 2021 and 2020. The pooch who wins the top prize receives $20,000.

For entertainment, two dogs, Teaser “The Crowd Pleaser,” a Border Collie Terrier Mix, and Mia, a Pit Bull mix/rescue, will perform tricks for the crowd and/or audience.

John O’Hurley and David Frei, who have provided commentary for the event since it began airing on live television in 2002, will be back as co-hosts. Mary Carillo of NBC Sports will provide commentary while also providing the viewer with behind the scenes tidbits.

2023 National Dog Show: What They’re Saying

“You’ve got the family gathered, and you’re going to have some people who want to watch football. You’ll have others who want to watch something else. But the dog show works for everybody, whether it’s a three-year-old or their great grandmother. When a dog walks into the room, the energy changes. Even when they’re onscreen in your living room as you’re waiting for the turkey, it makes people laugh and smile.” — Co-host David Frei.

“It’s a really amazing day, not only for the competition that’s going on in the ring, but for this wonderful sense of camaraderie in the dog show world. It’s quite a community.” — Co-host John O’Hurley.