How to Watch Delaware vs Navy Football Online for Free

The Navy Midshipmen take on the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday, September 3.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBSSN and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Delaware vs Navy streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Delaware vs Navy live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS Sports Network is included in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Delaware vs Navy live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Delaware vs Navy live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Delaware vs Navy Preview

FCS powerhouse Delaware will test its mettle against Navy’s option attack while the Midshipmen took to right the ship of a struggling program.

Navy finished below .500 the past two seasons with four or fewer victories each year. Turning things around starts with the Navy ground game, which normally carries the offense. The Midshipmen averaged 282.2 yards and 20.1 points per game last season.

The Blue Hens come in with FCS national championships aspirations, ranked No. 19 in the FCS preseason poll. Blue Hens head coach Ryan Carty makes his debut after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Sam Houston State, which won a national title in the spring 2021 season during COVID.

Navy Key Players

Midshipmen quarterback Tai Lavatai returns after a solid season in 2021 where he threw for 449 yards and five touchdowns plus rushing for 371 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has Mark Walker and-3 to throw to again.

Will Harbour returns from injuries just in time to alleviate the departure of linebacker Diego Fagot, who tallied 94 tackles last season. Safety Rayuan Lane posted 37 tackles and an interception in 2021.

Navy is young at cornerback with sophomores Mbiti Williams and Elias Larry. Both will need to produce to keep the defense afloat against the Blue Hens passing attack.

Defensive linemen Donald Berniard Jr., Jacob Busic, and Clay Cromwell look to impose their will against the Blue Hens offensive line. Berniard tallied 23 tackles in 2021, Busic posted 20 tackles and 5.5 for loss last year, and Cromwell tallied seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season.

Delaware Key Players

Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson brings experience to the offense in his sixth year with the program. Henderson returns from injury after playing in only four games with 646 yards passing and four touchdowns versus zero interceptions.

The Blue Hens return leading wide receiver Thyrick Pitts, who had 43 catches for 669 yards and seven touchdowns.

Blue Hens running back Anthony Paoletti will need to step up with the team’s top rusher from last gone. Paoletti, who was second on the team in rushing, had 227 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Delaware returns talent on defense with linebacker Johnny Buchanan, who posted 81 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 2021. Defensive tackle Kendrick Whitehead also poses a threat, and he tallied 76 tackles last year.