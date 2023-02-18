How to Watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night Online

The NBA’s brightest take the court on Saturday, February 18, in Salt Lake City.

The action (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night online:

NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2023 Preview

Here’s a look at the events:

Skills Challenge

The skills challenge features three rounds of players in teams of three to complete the challenges. They’ll do a relay, passing contest, and shooting contest.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannais Antetokounmpo gets a team-leading fix again with a team in the skills competition. He already had his fill of coaching a celebrity basketball game, and now he has a team in the skills challenge.

“I was in it – I wanted to win,” Antetokounmpo told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Afterward, when I retire, I want to be a head coach. A lot of people don’t know that about me, but I want to be a head coach. I really want to be. It’s kind of hard, because you have no control. And, I know the game of basketball, I know how to play the game of basketball, so it’s hard.

Team Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd

Team Jazz

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

Team Rookies

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

3-Point Contest

The three-point contest has been one of the mainstays of NBA All-Star Weekend as the league’s best sharp-shooters show what they can do.

For Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, it’s a homecoming of sorts. He played at Weber State in Utah for college.

“They give me major love when I go back. When I’m named in the starting lineup, the Jazz fans cheer for me like they cheer for their team. I view it as another home,” Lillard said via Andscape.com.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Slam Dunk

Similar to the three-point contest, the slam dunk contest has been one of the highlights for NBA All-Star Weekend for decades. This year’s field consists of another talented crew.

Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets

Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Jericho Sims, New York Knicks