How to Watch NBA All Star Saturday Night Online Free

The brightest stars in the NBA have gathered in Cleveland for NBA All-Star weekend and will put their skills to the test on Saturday in a variety of events.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of all the events online for free:

NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2022 Preview

The All-Star Game might not be until Sunday, but there’s plenty of sun to be had on Saturday with a variety of skill-based challenges on deck, including the three-point and dunk contest. Here’s the schedule of events for Saturday in Cleveland:

11 a.m. ET | NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T

2 p.m. ET | NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T: Morgan State vs. Howard University

8 p.m. ET | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

AT&T Slam Dunk

The HBCU Classic is new this season and will see Morgan State taking on Howard.

“I applaud the NBA, for recognizing the contributions of HBCUs and their graduates to our society and by providing a platform like the one they’re providing on February 19,” said Kery Davis, Director of Athletics at Howard University. “It’s important because many people who know nothing about the history of HBCUs, will get an opportunity to hear that story. And to see the types of individuals who have come through these halls and these institutions. That’s going to be a great opportunity for us and for Morgan State and it demonstrates the character of the NBA and the responsibility that they feel in terms of making sure that these institutions are recognized.”

The skills challenge will have two teams compete in a four-round competition that tests shooting, passing and dribbling ability.

Team Rooks:

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Cavs:

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Antetokounmpos:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The sharpshooters will then be on display in the 3-point Contest, with Hawks guard Trae Young and Clippers guard Luke Kennard coming in as the favorites. An interesting name to watch is Minnesota big man Karl Anthony-Towns, who is +1,200 to win.

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest participants:

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Finally, things wrap up with the always entertaining Slam Dunk Contest. Here are the four participants.

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors