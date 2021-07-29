NBA Draft 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 NBA draft will take place on July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The draft (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 NBA Draft live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Events on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free if you sign in to a participating internet service provider, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

ESPN and ESPN3 (which will simulcast the ABC coverage) are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 NBA Draft live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Events on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free if you sign in to a participating internet service provider, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ABC (live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 NBA Draft live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Events on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free if you sign in to a participating internet service provider, but if you don’t have that, you can use your AT&T TV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 NBA Draft live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Events on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free if you sign in to a participating internet service provider, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 NBA Draft live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

NBA Draft 2021 Preview

After a virtual draft in 2021, fans will be allowed back in person at the draft this year. Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick selected by the Detroit Pistons.

Twenty draft prospects are expected to attend, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum announcing the picks.

Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs are expected to be top picks, as well.

“I think four players at the top of the draft that in another given year, not every year, but in another given year would be a No. 1 overall selection or at least we’d argue about it. That’s pretty good,” ESPN analyst and former Duke Blue Devils star Jay Bilas said about this year’s draft. “But you’re talking about multiple guys like you’re saying, you’re hearing, that could be All-Stars. And I really believe that this is the deepest overall draft since I’ve been doing this.”

Here’s the draft order this year:

First Round:

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)

9. Sacramento Kings

10. Memphis Grizzlies (via New Orleans Pelicans)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

15. Washington Wizards

16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via Memphis Grizzlies)

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat)

19. New York Knicks

20. Atlanta Hawks

21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks)

22. Los Angeles Lakers

23. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers)

24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks)

25. LA Clippers

26. Denver Nuggets

27. Brooklyn Nets

28. Philadelphia 76ers

29. Phoenix Suns

30. Utah Jazz

Second Round: