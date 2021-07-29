NBA Draft 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 NBA draft will take place on July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The draft (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream online:
NBA Draft 2021 Preview
After a virtual draft in 2021, fans will be allowed back in person at the draft this year. Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick selected by the Detroit Pistons.
Twenty draft prospects are expected to attend, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum announcing the picks.
Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs are expected to be top picks, as well.
“I think four players at the top of the draft that in another given year, not every year, but in another given year would be a No. 1 overall selection or at least we’d argue about it. That’s pretty good,” ESPN analyst and former Duke Blue Devils star Jay Bilas said about this year’s draft. “But you’re talking about multiple guys like you’re saying, you’re hearing, that could be All-Stars. And I really believe that this is the deepest overall draft since I’ve been doing this.”
Here’s the draft order this year:
First Round:
- 1. Detroit Pistons
- 2. Houston Rockets
- 3. Cleveland Cavaliers
- 4. Toronto Raptors
- 5. Orlando Magic
- 6. Oklahoma City Thunder
- 7. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
- 8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)
- 9. Sacramento Kings
- 10. Memphis Grizzlies (via New Orleans Pelicans)
- 11. Charlotte Hornets
- 12. San Antonio Spurs
- 13. Indiana Pacers
- 14. Golden State Warriors
- 15. Washington Wizards
- 16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics)
- 17. New Orleans Pelicans (via Memphis Grizzlies)
- 18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat)
- 19. New York Knicks
- 20. Atlanta Hawks
- 21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks)
- 22. Los Angeles Lakers
- 23. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers)
- 24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks)
- 25. LA Clippers
- 26. Denver Nuggets
- 27. Brooklyn Nets
- 28. Philadelphia 76ers
- 29. Phoenix Suns
- 30. Utah Jazz
Second Round:
- 31. Milwaukee Bucks (via Houston)
- 32. New York Knicks (via Detroit)
- 33. Orlando Magic
- 34. Oklahoma City Thunder
- 35. New Orleans Pelicans (via Cleveland)
- 36. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Minnesota)
- 37. Detroit Pistons (via Toronto)
- 38. Chicago Bulls
- 39. Sacramento Kings
- 40. New Orleans Pelicans
- 41. San Antonio Spurs
- 42. Detroit Pistons (via Charlotte)
- 43. New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington)
- 44. Brooklyn Nets (via Indiana)
- 45. Boston Celtics
- 46. Toronto Raptors (via Memphis)
- 47. Toronto Raptors (via Golden State)
- 48. Atlanta Hawks (via Miami)
- 49. Brooklyn Nets (via Atlanta)
- 50. Philadelphia 76ers (via New York)
- 51. Memphis Grizzlies (via Portland)
- 52. Detroit Pistons (via Los Angeles Lakers)
- 53. New Orleans Pelicans (via Dallas)
- 54. Indiana Pacers (via Milwaukee)
- 55. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver)
- 56. Charlotte Hornets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
- 57. Charlotte Hornets (via Brooklyn)
- 58. New York Knicks (via Philadelphia)
- 59. Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix)
- 60. Indiana Pacers (via Utah)
- 1. Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
- 2. Evan Mobley, C, USC
- 3. Jalen Green, SG, G League Ignite
- 4. Jalen Suggs, PG/SG, Gonzaga
- 5. Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, G League Ignite
- 6. Keon Johnson, SG/SF, Tennessee
- 7. Jalen Johnson, PF, Duke
- 8. Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas
- 9. James Bouknight, SG, Connecticut
- 10. Scottie Barnes, PF, Florida State
- 11. Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan
- 12. Ziaire Williams, SF, Stanford
- 13. Kai Jones, PF, Texas
- 14. Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
