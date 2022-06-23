How to Watch NBA Draft Today for Free

The top NBA prospects take center stage as they learn where they’ll play next season during the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The draft (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on both ESPN and ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2022 NBA Draft online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ABC and ESPN are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which doesn't come with a free trial but now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

NBA Draft 2022 Preview

Could Chet Holmgren join his old high school teammate Jalen Suggs in Orlando with the top pick in the NBA Draft?

That’s just one of the many story lines on NBA Draft night as non-playoff teams seek key players to turn things around and contenders look to bolster their lineups. Holmgren, the No. 1 prospect, per ESPN’s Big Board, might not go to the Magic.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has Auburn’s Jabari Smith going to Orlando instead in the latest mock draft. Smith only worked out for the Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder, Givony noted.

“The intensity level and versatility Smith brings defensively will be attractive as well, along with the fact that he checks every box that NBA teams look for from a character and competitiveness standpoint,” Givony wrote.

"He is the unicorn."@TheAndyKatz has Chet Holmgren headed to OKC at No. 2️⃣ #NBATVMockDraft pic.twitter.com/wXH8ZEKHLS — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 22, 2022

If that happens, Holmgren will likely go to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 2 pick. Holmgren, a 7-foot center from Gonzaga, plays with guard-like skills, which has scouts raving as The Washington Post’s Jerry Brewer noted. Holmgren’s lean frame may concern teams, Brewer also noted, but Gonzaga head coach Mark Few described how the towering prospect gets around that.

“You get guys that outweigh him by 50 pounds or are physical, and so sometimes it’s hard to truly manifest all that skill that’s in there, but at the same time he still gives you the ability to stretch the floor,” Few said via Brewer. “He is very adept when we are able to find him around the rim. He can take the ball off the glass and lead a break, and then all the while he is giving us an entity we haven’t had on the defensive end. We’ve never used drop coverage like you see so many people doing in the NBA, but we’ve been able to do that with Chet pretty exclusively.”

Smith, who also had a long frame at 6-foot-10, impressed scouts this past season with the Tigers. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl knew Smith had a legitimate shot to go No. 1 in the draft after a stellar performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament against Connecticut, Syracuse, and Loyola Chicago.

“I never really thought about him being the No. 1 player taken in the draft until, probably, the UConn game,” Pearl said via AL.com’s Tom Green. “And then, when I saw him compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis, three nights in a row against, you know, really good teams — ‘OK, this one here is different. This one here is different.'”

"I feel like I'm the best prospect in the Draft because of my versatility." 😤 Should Jabari Smith go No. 1 overall? 🏀 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/6yMRq56ypf — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2022

NBA First Round Draft Order

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trailblazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)

26. Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix)