NBA Draft 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2023 NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

The first round of the draft (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and ABC, while the second round will be on only ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NBA Draft streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NBA Draft live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 NBA Draft live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NBA Draft live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NBA Draft live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 NBA Draft live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

NBA Draft 2023 Preview

The San Antonio Spurs own the first overall pick this year, and they are widely expected to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Wemby, as he’s called, is a 7’4″ center and he has been one of the most hyped prospects to come along since LeBron James.

The 19-year-old recently told J.J. Redick on the former NBA star’s podcast “The Old Man and the Three” that he didn’t feel pressured to live up to anyone’s expectations.

“No, I don’t feel any pressure on my shoulders, and I think the reason is because I try to live free,” Wembanyama said. “I’m trying to be a free mind at all times. And the way I play is just the way I truly want to play, and I’ve wanted to play my whole life. So, this is me, and I’m trying to show my true personality on the court and just be myself.”

The Spurs have had the No. 1 overall pick twice before, and they drafted a Hall of Famer each time, selecting David Robinson (1987) and Tim Duncan (1997). We’ll see if Wemby will have a similar career path.

Other players to watch in the draft this year include 6-foot-7 point guard Amen and 6-foot-7 wing Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite. The twin brothers have a shot at becoming the first siblings drafted in the top 10, as both are incredibly skilled.

Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite and Brandon Miller out of Alabama are thought to be the top two candidates to get drafted directly behind Wembanyama.

There could also be a good deal of drama, as has been known to happen on draft day. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks could all trade up in the first round.

Here’s a look at the draft order this year:

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic (via Bulls)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Houston Rockets (via Clippers)

21. Brooklyn Nets (via Suns)

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. Portland Trail Blazers (via Knicks)

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Memphis Grizzlies

26. Indiana Pacers (via Cavs)

27. Charlotte Hornets (via Nuggets)

28. Utah Jazz (via 76ers)

29. Indiana Pacers (via Celtics)

30. LA Clippers (via Bucks)