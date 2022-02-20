NBA Dunk Contest 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Several NBA players will show off their dunking skills on Saturday amid the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.

The dunk contest (third event of All-Star Saturday, which starts at 8 p.m. ET) will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream online for free:

NBA Dunk Contest 2022 Preview

Four NBA players will look to elevate their way to the slam dunk title on Saturday. That crew includes Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, New York Knights forward Obi Toppin, and Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony.

Green comes in as the favorite to win it. The 6-foot-4 No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has posted a few impressive dunks in his short career. He hasn’t lit the world on fire overall as a rookie with 38.1% shooting, but he can get to the rim.





“I’ve some ideas planned,” Green said via the Houston Chronicle’s Matt Young. “I don’t want to say too much. It’s going to be exciting though.”

Toppin looks to get another shot at winning it. He took runner-up last season as a rookie in 2021. The 6-foot-9 forward and former Dayton star came up short behind Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons. Toppin has been coming off the bench this season for the Knicks but puts together some impressive dunks when he does.





Anthony, a 6-foot-3 second-year player and son of former NBA guard Greg Anthony, will look to keep up the trend of guards winning the title. The former North Carolina star shined in previous dunk contests before the NBA.





Anthony showed off some practice dunks on Feb. 18 before the contest.

Cole Anthony getting Dunk Contest ready for tomorrow 🤩 @The_ColeAnthony #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/za70XCxmy0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 18, 2022

Toscano-Anderson showed he can dunk earlier this season with a viral throw down over Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGree. The 6-foot-6 forward is known for more aggressive dunks, but the dunk contest takes some extra creativity to bring home a title.





Toscano-Anderson talked up his dunk contest ambitions a little.

“You got to wait to find out,” Toscano-Anderson said per NBC Bay Area’s Josh Schrock. “I think the dunk contest is just a combination of athleticism, creativity, showmanship, all that stuff. Just going to try to put it all together. I know some of those younger guys, someone like Jalen Green, he’s very explosive, extremely athletic. … Like I said, the dunk contest is a combination of a bunch of things. I’m not really going to trip off the athleticism part. I know those young guys are a little more athletic than me. But I’m going to try to come up with some stuff and have fun with it.”

“Get the crowd involved and maybe have some Warriors fans feeling some nostalgia. Hint, hint. We’ll see,” Schrock added.

Former Warrior Jason Richardson won the dunk contest in 2002 and 2003.