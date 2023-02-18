NBA Dunk Contest 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

While it has often failed to live up to the hype the last couple of the years, the NBA Dunk Contest still remains a must-watch spectacle.

NBA Dunk Contest 2023 Preview

The NBA all-star weekend is full of fun contests in addition to the actual game — there’s the celebrity game, the skills challenge, the 3-point contest, and of course, the dunk contest.

For 2023, the participants are Kenyon Martin Jr. from the Houston Rockets, Mac McClung from the Philadelphia 76ers, Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans, and Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks.

The judges for the 2023 NBA dunk contest include Jamal Crawford, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year; Lisa Leslie, an eight-time WNBA all-star; Karl Malone, an NBA legend; Harold Miner, who won two Slam Dunk contests, and Dominique Wilkins, a nine-time NBA all-star and two-time Slam Dunk champ.

The contest is set up in two rounds and each round has two dunks for each contestant. The top two scorers from the first round are the only ones who advance to the second round. The winner is the dunker with the most points from the final round, even if that contestant had the lower of the two scores from the first round.

If there is a tie in the first round, the judges will be asked to choose between two dunkers and since there are five judges, someone will advance. If there is a tie at the end of round two, a one-dunk dunk-off takes place. If they are still tied, it goes down to judges’ choice.

According to NBA.com, the rules are as follows:

• There will be five judges. For each dunk, a score from 40 to 50 will be given by each judge. The average of the five judges’ scores will be the individual dunk score.

• For each scored dunk in both rounds (Dunks #1 and #2 in the First Round and Dunks #1 and #2 in the Final Round), each dunker will be given 1:30, plus one additional try, to complete one dunk and will be limited to three attempts.

• An “attempt” is defined as the player controlling the basketball while airborne and moving it toward the rim.

• A “try” is defined as any action taken in an effort to attempt a dunk.

• A referee will judge whether a dunk is considered a made dunk or a missed dunk. Made dunks cannot be “replaced,” even if the dunker has remaining attempts.

• Use of any props or other people in any way during the Slam Dunk competition must be approved in advance of the competition by the NBA Basketball Operations department.

• At the discretion of the referee, instant replay may be utilized for rules compliance.