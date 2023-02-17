NBA Rising Stars 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NBA’s top young players take the court in the Jordan Rising Stars games on Friday, February 17.

The four-team tournament (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 NBA Rising Stars online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 NBA Rising Stars live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but if you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the best option, as it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TNT, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NBA Rising Stars live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NBA Rising Stars live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

NBA Rising Stars 2023 Preview

The NBA’s Jordan Rising Stars game will tip-off NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City with a glimpse at the league’s potential future stars.

“Anytime you can get a chance to be a part of All-Star weekend, you can’t say no,” Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero said via The Associated Press. “Especially me, being a rookie, first year, never experienced it before, it’s always been the dream to just be a part of that whether it was Rising Stars or as a reserve. I’m definitely excited to get there and just see what it’s like.”

The Rising Stars teams will play three games with the winners of the first two meeting for the final. Instead of time, the teams will play to 40 points for the first two games and 25 for the championship. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said the Rising Stars experience will benefit Banchero and the other young players in the tournament.

“Just being around other young players that have found themselves in that position, it does so much because it’s your peers,” Mosley said via The Associated Press. “You’re around a group of young men who are the elite of the league in that class. I think it says something to the work that you’ve put in, the work that he’s put in. It’s going to do wonders for how he continues to believe in himself, what we’re doing as a team and his continued growth.”

Former NBA All-Stars Deron Williams, Joakim Noah, and Pau Gasol will coach the three NBA teams. Jason Terry, a former Sixth Man of the Year, will coach the NBA G League Team.

Team Pau

Paolo Banchero (Magic)

Benedict Mathurin (Pacers)

Jaden Ivey (Pistons)

Scottie Barnes (Raptors)

Jose Alvarado (Pelicans)

Keegan Murray (Kings)

Andrew Nembhard (Pacers)

Team Deron

Franz Wagner (Magic)

Jalen Green (Rockets)

Alperen Sengun (Rockets)

Trey Murphy III (Pelicans)

AJ Griffin (Hawks)

Bones Hyland (Nuggets)

Walker Kessler (Jazz)

Team Joakim

Evan Mobley (Cavaliers)

Josh Giddey (Thunder)

Jalen Williams (Thunder)

Jeremy Sochan (Spurs)

Quentin Grimes (Knicks)

Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets)

Jalen Duren (Pistons)

Team Jason