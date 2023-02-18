NBA Skills Challenge 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off with the Kia Skills Challenge at Vivant Arena on Saturday, February 18.

The event (around 8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but if you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the best option, as it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TNT, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

NBA Skills Challenge 2023 Preview

The Skills Challenge will feature nine players made up into three different teams. Brothers Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo will compose one team in the skills challenge, while three members of the Utah Jazz (Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton) form another team, as will three rookies: the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons and Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets.

“It’s an awesome thing,” Alex Antetokounmpo said about participating in the event with his brothers, via The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Any chance we’re going to have an opportunity to do something like that we’re most likely going to take it just because we enjoy each other’s company and we’re so tight as individuals. It’s just a great experience. To go out on that stage like that and to compete in a challenge with your brothers? That’s a great experience.”

There will likely be a significant change to the lineup for the Brothers Antetokounmpo, however.

Giannis injured his wrist in Milwaukee’s February 16 win over the Chicago Bulls and it’s unlikely he’ll participate in any of the events scheduled this weekend. It remains to be seen who Team Antetokounmpo will substitute in for its leader.

The competition consists of three different rounds, with the highest-scoring team winning. Each player from every team will compete in a timed relay race in Round 1, which, per NBA.com, will go something like this:

Each will take a 35-foot outlet pass at a moving target from the baseline, complete the pass to move on or max three valid attempts.

Dribble downcourt through three moving pilons.

Short shot in the lane, max three valid attempts, move on after a make or three attempts.

Left corner 3-point shot, max three valid attempts, move on after a make or three attempts, automated defender

Dribble to opposite goal and make a basket (dunk, layup, jump shot, etc.).

Next player starts when he either rebounds the previous player’s shot or receives a pass from the previous player after the made basket.

Round 2 will consist of team passing drills and the final round will feature all three teams competing at once. All teams have one minute to score as many points as possible from five different designated shooting areas. If two teams manage to score an equal amount of points, a tie-breaker in which the team that makes a half-court shot in the fastest amount of time wins.