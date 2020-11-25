NC Central vs Iowa Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team will host the North Carolina Central Eagles at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday in each team’s season opener.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of NC Central vs Iowa online for free:

NC Central vs Iowa Preview

The Hawkeyes went 20-11 overall and 11-9 in Big Ten play before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2019-20 season. They’ll return their top four per-game scorers this time around: center Luka Garza and guards Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick, and Jordan Bohannon.

“I’m very excited to be back with my teammates and look toward winning a national championship, winning a Big Ten championship,” Garza said in October, according to 247Sports. “We have big goals in mind. Once we get back on the court, we’re going to start getting to work, and hopefully we can make some history this year.”

Among Big Ten players, Garza ranked first in points per game (23.9), fourth in rebounds per game (9.8), and ninth in blocks per game (1.8) last year en route to being named the conference’s player of the year and a consensus All-American.

He also shot 35.8 percent from 3-point range, hoisting 3.5 deep balls per contest. The senior recently told ESPN that he worked on his range over the offseason.

“I think I’ve been able to stretch my range a little bit further and I’ll be able to shoot the ball with a little bit more consistency,” Garza said. “I’ve definitely been working on my free throws, and hopefully, you’ll see a much more improved me at the free throw line (Garza shot 65.1% from the line last season, down from 80.4% in 2018-19).

“And also in the post, you’ll see a variety of moves. Some of the ones you’ve seen before. You know, I’ve always added to my post game and I’m working on my fadeaway and different kinds of moves that are going to help me score. But you’ll also see an improved passer out of the double-team, trying to find guys and pick apart defenses. You know you’ll definitely see a guy who is still going to play as hard as he can and an improved guy on the defensive end, trying to block shots and help this team out as much as he can.”

North Carolina Central sat atop the MEAC with a 13-3 mark (18-13 overall) when the 2019-20 season came to its abrupt end. The Eagles saw the departures of its two leading per-game scorers, forward Jibri Blount — the conference player of the year — and guard Randy Miller Jr.

Guard C.J. Keyser, now a senior, was third in scoring for the Eagles last year, scoring 11.3 points per game and hitting 40.9 percent of his 3-pointers.

“There’s been so much to deal with since that March date that they’ve gotten over that,” North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton said of his players, according to WRAL. “They’re just grateful for their health and I think they just see life through a different prism.”