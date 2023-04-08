NC State Spring Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will hold their annual spring football game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 NC State Spring Game:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on ACC Network Extra (which is different from the regular ACC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes dozens of live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 NC State Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NC State Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch ACC Network Extra, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 NC State Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network and ACC Network Extra, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NC State Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NC State Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

NC State Spring Game 2023 Preview

For the scrimmage, the squad will be divided into Team Red and Team White and it will run like a normal game. There will be a running clock for the duration of the second half, although the game could be dictated more by the weather than anything else. The forecast says rain showers will be likely all day, and NC State head coach Dave Doeren says at the very least, his team will get to test its mettle while playing during the elements.

“It’ll be an opportunity to play in the rain for sure,” Doeren said about the spring game. “As you guys know in the fall, we get some crazy hurricane weather every now and then. I think to go out there and see how we handle the conditions. I know it’s not great maybe for fans and things like that, but for a football team that’s not a bad thing to go out and play in the rain a little bit.”

“There’s a lot of change throughout the spring with these guys,” Doeren added. “They’re learning how to play with new teammates, so you’re starting to see the chemistry with that. They’re learning new systems even for Brennan, there’s some new things with what [offensive coordinator] Coach [Robert] Anae has done differently over the last year.”

NC State will be led on offense by quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who transferred over after spending the last five seasons at Virginia.

“I just feel like I’ve got something to prove. I really want to put two great years together,” Armstrong said about learning a new offensive system. “There’s a chip on my shoulder, and this is the best place for me to prove that. There’s a lot of opportunity here. The guys, especially on the offense, are itching to be better. They feel like they didn’t do their part last year, so we’re all in this together. We’re all ready to hit the field. That eagerness on offense is a big deal of why we can be special this year.”

The Wolfpack finished with an 8-5 record last year, averaging 24.3 points a game on offense while allowing 19.1 points per contest on the defensive side. Here’s a look at NC State’s upcoming schedule for the 2023 season: