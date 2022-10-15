How to Watch NC State vs Syracuse Football Online for Free

It’s not often that NC State and Syracuse are both ranked when they play each other, but that will be the case on Saturday, as the No. 18 Orange host the No. 15 Wolfpack in an important ACC showdown.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ACC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch NC State vs Syracuse streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ACC Network is included in "Choice" and up, and comes with a free five-day trial.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange + Sports Extra" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network, and you can get your first month half off.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial.

NC State vs Syracuse Preview

When the NC State Wolfpack heads to Syracuse, it should be a real barn burner as Syracuse is only favored by a field goal. Both teams are ranked, with the Orangemen starting their season 5-0. The Wolfpack has only lost to No. 4 Clemson.

In his pre-game press conference, North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren said they’re excited to take on Syracuse and they’re also ready for a break next week when they have their bye week.

“It’s been a great week of practice. The guys are excited to play a really good SYracuse team … everybody’s practicing and working hard. It’s definitely you’re at that point in the season where you can tell we’ve had two very phyiscal games. They’ve given us everything they’ve got. I’m proud of how they’re pushing through. I think our bye week after this one will come at a really good time to try to get some guys back to feeling normal,” said Doeren.

He added, “It’s been a great week. I’m proud of these guys for how they’ve managed these five straight night games that we’ve had and the number of times we’ve not gotten home ’til 3 in the morning and everything else. It’s a remarkable group.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said there’s a lot of excitement around the first Top-20 match-up at Syracuse in 35 years.

“I thought we deserved [our ranking]. Now we have to go out and prove we deserve the faith everyone is putting in us,” said Babers, adding, “We are excited about the opportunity to play NC State. Coach Doeren does a fabulous job. He’s an individual I really like. I like how he’s run his programs in the past. He’s a guy that’s worked his way up. His recent job before NC State was Northern Illinois, in the MAC, a team I played when I was at Bowling Green State. Have a lot of respect for him, and like the way he does things.”

He added, “One thing I will be telling the team this week, and I have told them, is that you’re playing a football team. This isn’t a bunch of individuals. They are also playing a football team, not a bunch of individuals. It’s going to be a fantastic test.”

The North Carolina State vs Syracuse game kicks off Saturday, October 15 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on the ACC Network.