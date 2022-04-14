How to Watch NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2022 Live Online

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and fellow Olympians Grace McCallum, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles will compete in the NCAA championships.

On Thursday, the first semifinal (Oklahoma, Utah, Alabama and Minnesota; 1 p.m. ET start time) and second semifinal (Florida, Michigan, Auburn, Missouri; 6 p.m. ET) will both be televised live on ESPN2. On Monday, the national championship (1 p.m. ET) will be on ABC.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NCAA Gymnastics Championships online:

NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2022 Preview

Suni Lee won gold in the all-around in the 2021 Tokyo games, and she will not look to help Auburn make a splash at the NCAA championships.

Auburn will compete with Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Utah for the team title. Lee’s Olympic teammate, Grace McCallum, competes for Utah.

Individual entrants for the NCAA championships include Olympians Jade Carey of Oregon State and Jordan Chiles of UCLA. Carey has a 39.79 national qualifying score in all-around from regionals going into NCAA championships. Chiles will compete in floor exercises and bars.

Michigan seeks a second-straight team national title while Oklahoma comes in as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. Florida’s regional score of 198.775, third-best in NCAA history, has the Gators on the radar for a title. The Gators could also field the individual all-round winner in Trinity Thomas, who scored a 39.90 in regional competition.

“I really wanted to come out and prove to myself that I could come back stronger than last season,” Thomas said according to Dante Green of the York Dispatch. “Last year was a bummer and I wanted to show myself I was capable of more. I’m honestly really proud of myself.”

Florida also has Leanne Wong, who ranks ninth in all-around and sixth in bars coming into the championships. She notably has a high score of 39.875 in all-around from the regional final.

Michigan has third-ranked Sierra Brooks in the all-around. She posted a high score of 39.725 during the season.

The Wolverines also have Natalie Wojcik, who won the 2022 American Athletic Incorporated Award, known as the “Heisman Trophy of women’s gymnastics” according to MLive.com’s Ryan Zuke.