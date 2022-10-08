NDSU vs Indiana State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Top-ranked North Dakota State looks to keep rolling against Indiana State on Saturday, October 8.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on ABC North Dakota, but anyone in the US can watch North Dakota State vs Indiana State live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch North Dakota State vs Indiana State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

North Dakota State vs Indiana State Preview

Top-ranked North Dakota State (4-1) might end Saturday’s game against Indiana State (1-3), but the Bison will need to adjust to playing without senior tight end Noah Gindorff.

One of the team’s captains, Gindorff’s ankle injury from last season lingered enough through for the firs three games, that the Bison will sit him for the rest of the season according to WDAY’s Dom Izzo. An NFL Draft prospect, Gindorff caught six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown this season — second among the Bison’s tight ends.

Of course, Gindorff was just part of the Bison’s overwhelming overal depth on offense, but the Bison haven’t shown a lot at tight end beyond Gindorff. Joe Stoffell has been a reliable tight end with seven receptions for 85 yards this fall. After Stoffel, Finn Diggins has the only other catch by Bison tight ends with an 8-yard reception against North Carolina A&T.

.@NDSUfootball has one of, if not the, best OL-TE-FB run blocking trio in the country. FB#44 Hunter Luepke (@HunterLuepke)

TE#87 Noah Gindorff (@NGindorff16)

LT#70 Cody Mauch (@CodyTud)

LG#66 Nash Jensen (@Jense011) Dominating defensive front sevens all year. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/QATNn60K9s — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) September 29, 2022

“We’ve got some young guys that have to help us in certain areas and I think you’re starting to see some of them really be able to exert themselves and make some things happen. I think Joe Stoffel would be one of them, had a really good day at the point of attack, but also got involved in the pass game quite a bit and that’s two weeks in a row now,” Bison head coach Matt Entz.

If NDSU can build a sizeable lead against Indiana State, the Bison could develop more of its depth amid a slew of injuries. Notable Bison out with injuries include junior defensive tackle Eli Mostaert and defensive end Jake Kava.

Indiana State, mired in a three-game losing streak, hasn’t ever beaten the Bison at home, 0-5 all time. The Sycamores once stole on on the road in 2012 but haven’t beaten the Bison since.

This season’s Sycamores squad has faced a gauntlet of competition since squeaking past North Alabama 17-14 in overtime on September 1. The Sycamores lost to Purdue, No. 2 Montana, and Northern Iowa.

“They bring their different flavor but they’re consistent in what they’re going to do and it starts up front and it’s going to start running the football,” Sycamores head coach Curt Mallory said via The Forum’s Jeff Kolpack. “They’re going to be physical and that’s how that program is built.”

NDSU has bullied opponents with its running attack at 257.8 yards per game with variety of running backs. Hunter Luepke leads the way with 401 yards and eight touchdowns on 58 carries.

Indiana State challenged a couple of solid rushing teams at times during the past two weeks. The Sycamores only allowed 108 yards on the ground against Montana, and ISU held Northern Iowa to 4.5 yards per carry. Most notably, the Sycamores only lost by a score to UNI.

Gotta hit him harder than that!@dawson_basinger goes up the middle from 20 yards out and it's a SYCAMORE TOUCHDOWN!! 7:41 remaining following the score pic.twitter.com/HlX4qfkSZ2 — Indiana State Football (@IndStFB) October 1, 2022

“We have to play hard for as many plays as we have to go,” ISU linebacker Geoffrey Brown said via The Forum. “Going into the Valley, all these o-lines, everything about this conference is a tough conference. We have to hit them first, hit them fast for as many plays as the defense has to play.”