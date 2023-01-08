How to Watch NDSU vs SDSU Online for Free

It’s been three weeks since North Dakota State and South Dakota State punched their tickets to the FCS National Championship game. The two teams will finally face off for the biggest game of the FCS season this afternoon.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch North Dakota State vs South Dakota State streaming live online:

FCS National Championship 2023 Preview

This FCS National Championship game will be a rematch between these rival teams. South Dakota St. won the first meeting back on October 15, 23-21.

Neither team has lost since that game as the Jack Rabbits have won 13 in a row, while the Bison have won seven in a row since that loss. Both teams have also been relatively dominant during their playoff runs.

South Dakota St. has won their three games by an average of 26 points per game, while North Dakota St. has won their three games by over 14 points per game. The Bison did have a close call with Incarnate Word in the last round 35-32.

This is the fifth time these two programs will have played in the FCS Playoffs with North Dakota St. winning the four previous matchups. South Dakota St. on the other hand has won the last three regular-season meetings.

The similarities between these two teams are rampant on the offensive side of the ball, the Bison have averaged 34.8 points per game, while the Jack Rabbits have scored 32.8 points per game. On defense, NDSU has held opponents to just 18.43 points per game, while SDSU has held teams to just 15.43 points per contest.

In the first meeting this season, the Bison held a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Jack Rabbits then kicked two field goals including the go-ahead field goal with 3:49 to play.

The numbers from the first contest were also ridiculously close. SDSU outgained NDSU just 359-354. The Bison did most of their damage through the air with 227 yards, while the Jack Rabbits had their way on the ground with 207 yards.

The first meeting was so close that it’s fair to think that this game could come down to whoever has the ball last. SDSU is the favorite in the matchup at -5.